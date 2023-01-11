Belle Fourche High School honored its all-state individuals and teams from the fall season Saturday, in Belle Fourche. Pictured are, front row left: Ayden Kummer, Chloe Crago, Tirl Brill, and Sawyer Clarkson. Back row left: Natalia Biehl, Ava Walker, Kiana Tingley, Ava McLennan, Nicole Kraft, Grace Clooten, Mataya Ward, Land Krautschun, Devin Nowowiejeski, Anthoney Staley. Not pictured are: Olivia Furrow, Kyrstine Hayworth, Shaylee Pickett, Andrew Tonsager, Lennon Clarkson, Hailey Rodriguez, Dustin Kolb, Nic Lambert, Allanah Pomranke, Sern Weishaar, Harley Rivera, and Ayden Voyles. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School honored its all-state and all-acedemic individuals and teams from the fall season Saturday, before the girls basketball game against Douglas, in Belle Fourche.
Academic all-state requires the student athlete to participate in their respective sport three years or more, and maintain a GPA of 3.5or higher.
All-State award winners are follows:
FFA All-State: OloviaFurrow, Kyrstine Hayworth,Dustin Kild, Nicole Kraft, Ava McLennan, and Shaylee Pickett
Competitive Cheer All-State: Hailey Rodriguez and Kiana Tingley.
Boys’ Soccer All-State: Anthony Staley
Boys’ Soccer All-Academic: Anthony Staley.
Girls’ Soccer Academic All-State: Natalia Biehl, Tori Brill, and Ava Walker.
Volleyball All-State: Mataya Ward
Volleyball All-Academic: Grace Clooten, Chloe Crago, Ayden Kummer, and Ava McLennan.
Football Acamic All-State: Devin Nowowiejski, Anthony Staley, and Andrew Tonsager.
Cross Country All- Academic: Sawyer Clarkson, Dustin Kolb, Nic Lambert, and Allanah Pomranke.
2022 Cross Country State Champions: Lane Krautschun, Sern Weishar, Harley Rivera, Ayden Voyles, and Lennon Clarkson.
Honorable Mention All- American: Lane Krautschun.
2022 State Individual State Champion and 2022 All- American: Sawyer Clarkson.
