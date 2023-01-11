BF all-state award winners_2251.jpg

Belle Fourche High School honored its all-state individuals and teams from the fall season Saturday, in Belle Fourche. Pictured are, front row left: Ayden Kummer, Chloe Crago, Tirl Brill, and Sawyer Clarkson. Back row left: Natalia Biehl, Ava Walker, Kiana Tingley, Ava McLennan, Nicole Kraft, Grace Clooten, Mataya Ward, Land Krautschun, Devin Nowowiejeski, Anthoney Staley. Not pictured are: Olivia Furrow, Kyrstine Hayworth, Shaylee Pickett, Andrew Tonsager, Lennon Clarkson, Hailey Rodriguez, Dustin Kolb, Nic Lambert, Allanah Pomranke, Sern Weishaar, Harley Rivera, and Ayden Voyles. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School honored its all-state and all-acedemic individuals and teams from the fall season Saturday, before the girls basketball game against Douglas, in Belle Fourche.

Academic all-state requires the student athlete to participate in their respective sport three years or more, and maintain a GPA of 3.5or higher.

