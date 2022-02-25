BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche scored the first 11 points Thursday night and defeated Lead-Deadwood 52-18 in a Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament opener at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche.
“I thought we did pretty well up front with a little bit of zone (defense), a little bit of man,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. “We communicated well, and then we converted some points on some turnovers.”
Chloe Crago, Mataya Ward, Dylan Stedillie, and Tia Williamson entered the scoring column for the home standing, second-seeded Broncs. Ward connected from short range to put Belle Fourche up 11-0.
Lead-Deadwood, seeded seventh in the tournament, used two Jayna Prince free throws to cut the margin to 11-2. Sloan Young’s free throw and Ward’s layup put the Broncs ahead 14-2 at the first-quarter break.
Prince sandwiched three free throws around Belle Fourche’s 3-point field goal by Lily McCarty to keep Lead-Deaadwood within 17-5 early in the second stanza.
Williamson and Ward scored field goals as Belle Fourche went ahead 23-7. The Broncs led 25-9 at halftime.
The Broncs used an 8-1 run to open the third quarter. Ward’s inside basket made the score 33-10, Belle Fourche.
A short-range jump shot by Rachel Janssen kept Lead-Deadwood within 38-12. Belle Fourche responded with a 10-0 run; a Williamson layup extended the Broncs’ advantage to 48-12. Belle Fourche led 48-13 with eight minutes left.
Stedillie and Ward notched 11 points apiece for Belle Fourche, now 14-7. Prince scored seven points to pace Lead-Deadwood, whose season ends with a 1-20 record.
“I thought we rushed some shots,” Burr said in describing the Broncs’ execution on offense. He added the team talks about moving the ball and looking for good, open shots.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen credited Belle Fourche and said defense is a Broncs’ hallmark. He added the Golddiggers were a bit flustered even after getting the ball into the forecourt.
“That would be our best percentage all year,” Hansen said in describing his team’s nine-of-13 effort from the free throw line.
“I thought we did some really good things on the court that may not be visible to everyone,” Hansen said. He added the Broncs ran a bit of a different offense, with the Golddiggers faring better at breaking the press in the second half.
Belle Fourche scoring: Dylan Stedillie 11, Mataya Ward 11, Chloe Crago 8, Lily McCarty 7, Tia Williamson 6, Sloan Young 5, Kaylin Garza 2, Anika Main 2. Totals 22 field goals, 6 of 10 from the free throw line, 52 points.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Jayna Prince 7, Piper Rogers 5, Rachel Janssen 2, Erica Hansen 2, Taylor Hansen 1, Hallie Person 1. Totals 4 field goals, 9 of 13 from the free throw line, 18 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 2 (McCarty 1, Stedillie 1), Lead-Daedwood 1 (Rogers 1)
Total fouls: Belle Fourche 14, Lead-Deadwood 7
Belle Fourche will host Rapid City Christian in a second-round game set for Saturday, Feb. 26. The third-seeded Comets (14-7) defeated number 6 seed Hot Springs 43-24 in a first-round game Thursday.
Burr said he would like to see the Broncs improve on ball movement Saturday and improve on their decision-making with respect to shooting.
Fourth-seeded Hill City edged number 5 seed Custer 50-46 in Thursday’s other first-round game. Hill City (13-8) will visit top-seeded St. Thomas More (17-3) on Saturday, Feb. 26.
