BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity girls’ basketball team earned a 57-19 victory over Lead-Deadwood, Tuesday evening, at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche.
“What hurt us the most was, we gave up a ton of layups in transition,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said. “You can’t give them (Belle Fourche) those freebie points because that just stretches the score out.”
Rachel Janssen connected from the field as the visiting Golddiggers took a 2-0 lead. Belle Fourche responded with a 12-0 run; Dylan Stedillie put the Broncs ahead 12-2.
Lead-Deadwood cut the margin to 12-4 on Taylor Hansen’s field goal. The Broncs used a 5-0 run to close the quarter; Chloe Crago’s free throw gave Belle Fourche a 17-4 advantage.
Belle Fourche led 20-4 in the second stanza. Jayna Prince and Janssen made jump shots as Lead-Deadwood closed the margin to 12 points, at 20-8.
A 12-0 run enabled the Broncs to open a 32-8 lead. Tia Williamson, Crago, and Lily Nore entered the scoring column during that stretch.
Lead-Deadwood’s Piper Rogers sandwiched three free throws around a Belle Fourche field goal. The Golddiggers trailed 34-11 at the half.
Belle Fourche tallied the first 12 points of the third stanza en route to a 46-11 advantage. Grace Clooten, Williamson, and Crago combined for five field goals and two free throws.
Prince tallied a team-high six points for Lead-Deadwood, whose record fell to 0-10. Janssen chipped in with four points.
Crago netted a team-high 23 points in helping the Broncs improve their record to 4-5. Williamson contributed 10 points.
“We’ve got some young girls that are really just starting to learn what the expectations are of them,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said. He added starting point guard Allison Mollman sustained a second concussion and will miss the rest of the season.
“It’s hard for them to come in and step in like it’s old hat,” Hansen said in describing the younger team members. “We’re really trying to stress to them about how they need to step up and shoulder a little bit more of the scoring load.”
Hansen said the Golddigger players have terrific attitudes. He added they will keep working hard, learning, and improving.
One of those players is Piper Rogers, whom Hansen said was to be brought along gently and receive on-court mentoring from Mollman.
“She’s going to have some moments where it’s not great, but she keeps plugging away and working hard,” Hansen said in describing Rogers’ efforts.
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said the Broncs moved the ball well. He added they were patient, got good inside looks, and did not settle for the quick shot.
“We played good defense tonight: teamwork, backside help. I thought we rebounded well and really pushed the ball well,” Burr said.
Burr said the Broncs have encountered a lot of illness and injuries, and players are trying to cover for one another.
Lead-Deadwood will host Hill City on Thursday, and Belle Fourche travelsHill City on Tuesday.
