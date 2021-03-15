WATERTOWN — Belle Fourche fell 49-42 to McCook Central, Saturday afternoon, and finished eighth at the state A girls’ basketball tournament.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr said. “These teams down here know how to handle pressure, and we didn’t create a lot of turnovers.”
McCook Central built an early 10-0 lead. Bella Jensen connected on two jump shots to offset a Fighting Cougars’ field goal and keep Belle Fourche within 12-4 at quarter’s end.
A Chloe Crago 3-point field goal in the second period brought the Broncs within 15-7. Following a four-point run by McCook Central, Grace Clooten connected from inside as Belle Fourche trailed 19-9.
Tia Williamson and Charlie Henwood connected from the field as Belle Fourche cut the margin to 21-13. A short-ranged basket by Clooten kept the Broncs within 24-15 at halftime.
The Fighting Cougars opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run. Madisen Koepsell’s free throw gave McCook Central a 33-17 advantage.
Clooten, Mataya Ward, and Jensen combined for the Broncs’ next nine points. Jensen’s steal and layup kept Belle Fourche within 35-26 as the quarter ended.
Jensen connected from 3-point range as the Broncs cut the margin to 35-29. McCook Central responded with a 9-1 run; two Koepsell free throws opened a 44-30 lead for the Fighting Cougars.
Clooten and Jensen keyed a 9-1 run for Belle Fourche. A Jensen 3-point field goal with 35 seconds left brought the Broncs within 45-39, but they got no closer.
Jensen finished with 14 points for the Broncs, who finished the season at 18-7. Clooten’s efforts featured 12 points.
McCook Central, 18-7, received 18 points from Koepsell and 13 from Ashtyn Wobig.
“They gave their heart on defense all week,” Burr said of his players. “They worked hard, and I’m proud of them.”
Clooten earned Burr’s praise for her performance. “She’s going to give you 100% all the time,” he said. “She always brings that spark for the girls.”
Burr said the Broncs competed with all three of their state opponents.
Belle Fourche really enjoyed its state experience, according to Burr. “They tasted it, and they want to come back and do it again,” he said.
Teams this season were able to play at state, unlike what happened in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Burr agreed that occurrence marked a major victory.
“This year, we just took one game at a time,” Burr said. “For the girls, it was just a tremendous time.”
Kylee Crago, Jasmyn Jensen, Hayley Wilbur, and Bella Jensen ended their high school careers.
Belle Fourche scoring: Bella Jensen 14, Grace Clooten 12, Chloe Crago 8, Tia Williamson 3, Mataya Ward 3, Charlie Henwood 2. Totals 18 field goals, two of nine from the free throw line, 42 points.
McCook Central scoring: Madisen Koepsell 18, Ashtyn Wobig 13, Aubree Kranz 8, Maggie Miles 5, Michaela McCormick 4, Riley Morrison 1. Totals 15 field goals, 13 of 21 from the free throw line, 49 points.
Field goal percentages: Belle Fourche 30 (18-60), McCook Central 30 (15-49)
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 4 (Jensen 2, Crago 2), McCook Central 6 (Wobig 3, Kranz 1, Miles 1, Koepsell 1)
Rebounds: Belle Fourche 36 (Dylan Stedillie 7), McCook Central 38 (Koepsell 9)
Turnovers: Belle Fourche 14, McCook Central 24
Total fouls: Belle Fourche 21, McCook Central 14
Fouled out: Belle Fourche, Kaylin Garza
Belle Fourche dropped a 66-63 decision to Dakota Valley during a consolation semifinal Friday afternoon.
The Broncs trailed by 18 points at halftime but sliced the margin to 64-63 with 9.5 seconds left. Rylee Rosenquist of Dakota Valley netted two free throws for the final margin.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.