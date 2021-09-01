Belle Fourche girls fall to STM

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to St. Thomas More, Tuesday afternoon, at the Black Hills Roundup complex in Belle Fourche.
“I thought our defense played very well today,” Broncs’ head coach Rob Creed said. He added the team was missing four players, which harmed the squad’s depth.
Reese McKenna shot twice at the goal for Belle Fourche in the first half. Teammate Dru Keegan had a shot that was blocked, and goaltender Aleyah Carbajal stopped three shots during the final 8 1/2 minutes. The first half ended in a 0-0 tie.
Belle Fourche’s Anna Jensen shot twice early in the second half, and Carbajal stopped three shots to keep the game scoreless.
St. Thomas More used a Brianna Solano goal with 16 1/2 minutes left to claim its 1-0 advantage.
Jazlyn Olson and Ava Walker recorded shots on goal and Carbajal made a later save, but Belle Fourche could not tie the score.
Creed said the Broncs are still a very young team, and the players fought the good fight. He added age and maturity advantages enabled St. Thomas More to prevail.
“In the next year or two, the maturity is going to kick in, and I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Creed added.
Ball possession and first touches need work, Creed said, but those aspects are improving. He added the team is coming together really well.
Belle Fourche, 1-6, is scheduled to host Spearfish on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
