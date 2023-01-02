Belle Fourche girls drop first

Belle Fourche’s Sloan Young lines up a shot after getting between St. Thomas More opponents Sloane Keszler and Reese Ross. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls’ basketball team sustained its first setback of the season, dropping a 51-37 decision to St. Thomas More, Monday night, at Edwin Petranek Armory.

St. Thomas More led 13-7 after the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime. Belle Fourche cut the margin to 32-26 with three minutes left in the third stanza, but the Cavs scored seven straight points for a 39-26 advantage at the break.

