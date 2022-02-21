Belle Fourche girls defeat Faith 47-34

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Bronc girls’ basketball team used its defense to defeat the Faith Longhorns 47-34 Friday night, in Belle Fourche.
“It was a big win for us. It was a big momentum for us going into the playoffs; that’s good for us,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said.
“Our defense has been good this year. Once in awhile we go on that little spurt where we can’t get the ball in the hoop, and our defense plays well.
“We work hard on our defense, we kind of mix things up with a little bit of zone, and a little bit of man, and the girls pride themselves on that part of it. They really get after it, and hopefully that is what carries us through the playoffs,” Burr said.
Field goals by Grace Clooten, Tia Williamson, and Dylan Stedillie, and a free throw by Clooten, staked the Broncs to an early 7-0 lead.
Faith finally got on the scoreboard 4 1/2 minutes into the game on a field goal by TyAnn Mortensen.
Lily McCarty of Belle Fourche nailed a 3-pointer to give them a 10-8 lead after one quarter of play.
Back-to-back field goals by Chloe Crago kept the Broncs on top 14-12.
A Williamson free throw, and two field goals by Mataya Ward, gave Belle Fourche a 19-18 lead at the half.
Field goals by Williamson and Crago, and a free throw by Stedillie, pushed the Belle Fourche lead to 24-18.
Three straight field goals by Ward, a field goal by Kaylin Garza, another field goal by Ward, and a field goal by Sloan Young put Belle Fourche on top 36-24 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Belle Fourche outscored Faith 11-10 in the fourth quarter to win 47-34.
Ward led the Broncs in scoring with 13 points.
In her final regular season home game, Kaylin Garza scored five points.
Coach Burr talked about what Garza has meant to the Belle Fourche girls’ basketball program.
“I have been with Kaylin (Garza) since she has been in the fifth or sixth grade. She has been like a daughter to me. She is a great leader, she has good energy, she has a great attitude and keeps the other kids going.
“She’s going to be someone that is missed here, but we are going to enjoy her going into the playoffs, and hopefully we can make a little run for her,” Burr said.
Belle Fourche, now 12-7, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday, in the opening round of the Region 8A basketball Tournament.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
