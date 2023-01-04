BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity girls’ basketball team sustained its first setback of the season, dropping a 51-37 decision to St. Thomas More, Monday night, at Edwin Petranek Armory.
St. Thomas More led 13-7 after the first quarter and 30-16 at halftime.
Belle Fourche cut the margin to 32-26 with three minutes left in the third stanza, but the Cavs scored seven straight points for a 39-26 advantage at the break.
Mataya Ward notched a team-high eight points for Belle Fourche. St. Thomas More’s Reese Ross finished with 29 points.
“First half, we couldn’t get set up in our offense,” said Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr after his team fell to 2-1 on the season. “They’re good at that; they play great defense,” Burr said of the Cavs.
Burr said the Broncs handled the pressure much better in the second half in reducing the margin to six points. “Then we kind of let up on our end of the defense,” he added.
Belle Fourche’s second-half improvements included becoming more aggressive with the ball up front, Burr said. He added the Broncs played really well in the fourth quarter.
The Broncs are scheduled to play at Sturgis Brown Friday, host Douglas on Saturday, and visit Sundance on Jan. 9.
The Sturgis Brown and Sundance games are make-up contests from earlier this season.
Burr said the Scoopers get up and down the court, and they trap aggressively up top. He added Belle Fourche will need to take care of the ball and create offense.
Ward said St. Thomas More’s shooting and defense played the biggest roles in the outcome. She added the Broncs also had more turnovers.
“We came out with some good intensity,” said Ward, who is a junior guard-forward.
Ward said a Cavaliers’ opponent cannot really focus on just one player like Ross.
Ward added Belle Fourche did not help as well as it could have on defense.
“We definitely ran through our offense a lot more, and we were more aggressive on the offensive and defensive side,” Ward said of the second half.
As for the upcoming stretch, Ward said, players taking care of themselves individually will be key. She also cited the importance of focusing on what to improve after each contest since there will not be as many practices between games.
“Three games isn’t much to go off of,” Ward said of the young season. “But in those three games, we’ve played really well together. Our team chemistry is definitely very good.”
Ward agreed her team role requires her to do a bit of everything when she is on the court.
She said that does not really affect her, as pressure is a mental thing an athlete puts on oneself.
She credits her success in rodeo and track with helping her deal with that pressure.
“As individual sports, they definitely have a lot of pressure on you,” Ward said. “Doing both of those sports has helped to teach me to deal with that pressure.”
Ward said defense is the Broncs’ strongest point when it is intense. She added the team also drives the ball well to the basket.
“Ever since I’ve been playing here, we’ve always been kind of taught that,” Ward said in describing that defensive mentality.
Ward added her control of the ball is something that has improved as she has progressed through high school, along with shooting.
Belle Fourche scoring: Mataya Ward 8, Grace Clooten 7, Dylan Stedillie 6, Lily McCarty 5, Reese Larson 4, Tia Williamson 4, Sloan Young 3. Totals 14 field goals, six of nine from the free throw line, 37 points.
St. Thomas More scoring: Reese Ross 29, Makenna Jacobson 8, Gabby Robbins 6, Scarlet Grimshaw 5, Jada Mollman 2, Sloane Keszler 1. Totals 17 field goals, 15 of 26 from the free throw line, 51 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 3 (Stedillie 2, McCarty 1), St. Thomas More 2 (Grimshaw 1, Robbins 1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.