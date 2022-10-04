DEADWOOD — Belle Fourche’s football team defeated Lakota Tech 51-20 in Friday’s first game of the Prospector Bowl held at Ferguson Field and improved to 3-3 on the season.

“The number 1 thing we were able to do was establish that run game,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said of the first and third frames that featured a total of 38 Belle Fourche points. “We got downfield, and that really opened everything else up for us.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.