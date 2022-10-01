Belle Fourche football team squares season record

DEADWOOD — Belle Fourche’s football team defeated Lakota Tech 51-20 in Friday’s first game of the Prospector Bowl held at Ferguson Field and improved to 3-3 on the season.
“The number 1 thing we were able to do was establish that run game,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said of the first and third frames that featured a total of 38 Belle Fourche points. “We got downfield, and that really opened everything else up for us.”
Nolan Wahlfeldt fired a 41-yard touchdown pass to Lane Longbrake to put Belle Fourche on the scoreboard. Anthony Staley’s extra point extended the margin to 7-0.
Devin Nowowiejski’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Broncs a 13-0 lead, but the extra point try failed. He later reached the end zone on a 21-yard run as the score reached 19-0.
Lakota Tech (0-6) ran only one play on its next possession. Tevin Elliott found Quincy Means on a short pass, and the running back sprinted to the end zone to complete a 70-yard play. Ethon Steele added the two-point run as the Tatanka cut the margin to 19-8 at the first quarter’s end.
A Kyren Nulle 2-yard touchdown run opened second-quarter scoring for the Broncs and extended the margin to 25-8.
Lakota Tech’s Dominic Ghost Bear snared a 10-yard touchdown strike from Kaedom Jack. An unsuccessful conversion try kept the score 25-14 at halftime.
Belle Fourche added three touchdowns in the third quarter for a 44-14 advantage. Nulle (3-yard run and 6-yard run) and JT Hahne (7-yard catch) found the end zone, with Staley kicking one extra point.
Nulle’s 6-yard touchdown run and Staley’s conversion kick pushed Belle Fourche’s lead to 51-14. Lakota Tech ended the scoring on Ghost Bear’s 15-yard touchdown reception from Marvin Richard III.
Lakota Tech limited Belle Fourche’s offense in the second and fourth quarters. Walker said the Tatanka had some great athletes doing great things.
Belle Fourche came off a 40-12 loss to Spearfish during its recent Homecoming game. Walker said the focal points of practice following that contest centered on improvement.
“It truly is how we run the program,” Walker said. “Day by day, continuing to get better. The end goals are still there for us.”
Walker said mistakes and losses are only those if players do not learn the lessons those occurrences teach. He added the running game was the biggest improvement from last week’s game to this one.
“You just have to have that mental mindset,” Walker said of an attitude requiring a player looking at an opponent and knowing victory will result. “It was nice to finally make that change this week.”
The Broncs will visit Sturgis Brown on Oct. 7. Walker said he would like to see the team make a strong finish, and the football level should be really high.
Lakota Tech is scheduled to host Dakota Valley on Oct. 7.
