Belle Fourche FB season ends

JT Hahne of Belle Fourche applies defensive pressure to Vermillion quarterback Hayden Christopherson. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche fell 27-0 to Vermillion in Thursday’s varsity football game played at Lou Graslie Field. The setback ended the Broncs’ season at 3-6.

“Who made the least amount of mistakes was going to win the game,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said. “We made a lot of mistakes; it’s as simple as that.”

