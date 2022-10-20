Belle Fourche FB season ends

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche fell 27-0 to Vermillion in Thursday’s varsity football game played at Lou Graslie Field. The setback ended the Broncs’ season at 3-6.
“Who made the least amount of mistakes was going to win the game,” Broncs’ head coach Justin Walker said. “We made a lot of mistakes; it’s as simple as that.”
Vermillion tallied two second-quarter touchdowns for a 14-0 halftime lead. Hayden Christopherson (3-yard run) and Jeremy Crowe (3-yard run) found the end one for the Tanagers. Rollie French added a pair of extra-point kicks.
The Tanagers added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns for the final margin, courtesy of Trillion Sorrell (40-yard interception return and 24-yard catch). French added the conversion following the touchdown reception.
Walker said Belle Fourche made more errors in this game than it had all season. He added Vermillion did not do anything that the Broncs did not prepare for or practice.
Troubles for the Broncs included four or five unsuccessful fourth-down attempts, including a pair of errant snaps to the punter that resulted in Vermillion receiving ideal field position. Walker said Belle Fourche went the entire fall camp and four games into the season before those errors occurred.
Walker said he wanted to change the culture of how the players looked at football this season, communicated with one another, and acted toward one another.
“I will say the greatest thing these seniors have done for us is really change the culture and change the program for the better,” Walker said in describing the 10-member group. “I will owe them for the rest of my time here for what they did.”
Walker described leadership, and encouraging the younger players, as among the biggest contributions the seniors made. “They led by upgrading the people around them and being just a great group of young men,” he said.
Thomas McCoy, one of those seniors, said Vermillion’s defensive line gained the upper hand on the Broncs’ offensive line. He added Belle Fourche was unable to open holes for long runs.
“Be in the right spot at the right time,” McCoy said in describing Vermillion’s defensive success. “They double-covered some of our good receivers, and I guess our quarterback (Nolan Wahlfeldt) didn’t really have a lot of time to get the ball away.”
McCoy agreed emotions were rather high this week among his senior teammates.
“There was crying all over, but when we broke it down, we all kind of came together,” McCoy said. “I’m glad that I got to play with my senior brothers.”
McCoy said the season went well for him on defense, as he collected many tackles and was in the right spots at the right times.
This marked the second season in three years for McCoy, who missed his junior year because of a shoulder injury. He said the assistant coaches really connect with the players and helped them a great deal.
“He really unlocked all of our potential,” McCoy said in describing Walker. “I’m glad I got to finish it (high school career) off with him.”
McCoy recalled gaining a lot of yardage and scoring a few touchdowns on fullback trap plays this season. He said Kyren Nulle helped establish the running game, receivers like JT Hahne ran good routes and made good catches, and Wahlfeldt stepped up as a quarterback.
“Our saying is day by day; we get better and better,” McCoy said.
Having great teammates is what McCoy said he will remember most about his time in the Broncs’ program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.