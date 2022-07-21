Belle Fourche falls in Region 7B game

BELLE FOURCHE — A late rally fell one hit short Thursday afternoon as Belle Fourche Post 32 dropped a 12-11 decision to Winner-Colome in a semifinal bracket game of the Region 7B varsity Legion baseball tournament at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex.
"This one stings for the boys," Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. "You never give up; you keep fighting, and you get so close."
Post 32 loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning. Evan Vissia scored on Nolan Wahlfeldt's single for a 1-0 lead. Sean Wahlfeldt dashed home on an errant throw as Belle Fourche went up 2-0.
Winner-Colome plated three runs in the third frame and four in the fourth for a 7-2 advantage. The fourth inning featured Joey Cole's bases-loaded home run that scored Ethan Bartels, Justin Hausmann, Jack Peters, and Cole.
Ryker Audiss came home on a fourth-inning wild pitch that brought Belle Fourche to within 7-3. Aiden Voyles singled to plate Nolan Wahlfeldt and Dalton Davis and make the score 7-5.
The Royals from Winner-Colome extended their edge to 9-5 in the fifth frame. Aiden Barfss hit a three-run home run in the sixth to make the score 12-5. Cole and Pierce Nelson scored ahead of Barfss.
JT Hahne belted a two-run home run in the sixth frame to bring Belle Fourche to within 12-7. Davis scored ahead of Hahne.
Audiss came home on Nolan Wahlfeldt's one-out triple in the seventh; Post 32 trailed 12-8. Nolan Wahlfeldt sprinted home on Davis' infield single to make the score 12-9.
Gabe Heck reached on an error as Belle Fourche's seventh inning continued. Davis' run on the play brought Post 32 to within 12-10.
Hahne scored on a two-out wild pitch as Belle Fourche trailed by only 12-11. Post 32 had a runner on third base, but a groundout ended the game.
Davis scored three runs and added a hit for Belle Fourche. He also took the pitching loss.
Zach Olson claimed the pitching win for Winner-Colome, who advanced to the championship round beginning at noon Friday. Cole's grand-slam home run highlighted a three-run, four-hit performance.
Belle Fourche is now 1-1 in the double-elimination tournament and was slated to play Faulkton-Highmore or Gregory at 6 p.m. Thursday. Those teams met in a 3 p.m. elimination game for the right to keep playing.
"This isn't over yet," Doran said in describing Post 32's tournament run. "We have to keep doing it for everybody that's in the dugout and on the team."
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 3, JT Hahne 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Ryker Audiss 2, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Evan Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Aiden Voyles 2, N. Wahlfeldt 2, Gabe Heck 1, S. Wahlfeldt 1, Audiss 1, Hahne 1, Davis 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Vissia 1, Audiss 1.
Belle Fourche triples: N. Wahlfeldt 1.
Belle Fourche home runs: Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Davis 5+ innings (pitched to 2 batters in 6th inning), 12 runs, 14 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Harvey Walding 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Scores from Wednesday's games follow.
Winners' bracket: Winner-Colome 3, Gregory 2
Losers' bracket: Faulkton-Highmore 18, Stanley County 7 (Stanley County eliminated)
Gregory 15, Mobridge 5 (Mobridge eliminated)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.