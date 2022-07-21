Belle Fourche falls in Region 7B game

Belle Fourche's Ryker Audiss, center, slides home to score a fourth-inning run Thursday afternoon. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

BELLE FOURCHE — A late rally fell one hit short Thursday afternoon as Belle Fourche Post 32 dropped a 12-11 decision to Winner-Colome in a semifinal bracket game of the Region 7B varsity Legion baseball tournament at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex.

"This one stings for the boys," Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. "You never give up; you keep fighting, and you get so close."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.