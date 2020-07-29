BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche ended its varsity Legion baseball season Tuesday evening by dropping a 10-0 decision to the Miles City Outlaws in Belle Fourche.
“We gave them a couple of free bases with some walks, but overall they did a good job of executing with runners in scoring position,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said of an Outlaws’ squad that scored in six of the game’s innings.
Miles City plated two runs in the first, one in the second, and three in the third for a 6-0 advantage. Single runs in the fourth and fifth frames boosted the margin to 8-0.
The Outlaws used two runs in the seventh for the final 10-0 score.
Aiden Voyles, Anthony Budmayr, Gage Kracht, and Blake Vissia recorded one hit apiece for Belle Fourche.
Vissia pitched the first four innings and took the loss for Post 32. Sean Wahlfeldt pitched 2 1/3 innings, with Kracht working the final 2/3 frame.
“We were playing good defense and doing all right hitting until we got runners in scoring position,” Doran said. “Then, we kind of tensed up a little bit.”
The junior varsity game started the day. Miles City took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the second frame when the rainfall started at around 6:05 p.m. The rest of that game was cancelled, and the varsity contest began.
When reflecting back on the season, Doran said, the squad constantly improved from start to finish.
“They continued to come to practice, continued to work hard, continued to take coaching well, and worked on improving every day,” Doran added.
He finished his first season as a head baseball coach and said he most enjoyed building relationships with the players and assistant coaches.
Doran said this season served as a tuneup for what is anticipated to be a great 2021 season.
