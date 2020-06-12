BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader to Gillette, Wednesday, at the Black Hills Sports Complex. Scores were 9-7 and 16-6.
“We had a lot of runners on base, but we weren’t able to get as many home as we would have liked,” Belle Fourche head coach Randall Doren said in describing the first game. He added the team came out ready, stole bases, and advanced base runners.
Evan Vissia scored on a two-out, second-inning wild pitch as Belle Fourche took a 1-0 lead in the first game. Sage Geib dashed home on an errant throw to put Post 32 ahead 2-0.
Gillette used a four-run third inning to claim a 4-2 lead. Mason Newlin’s two-run single led the way.
Dalton Davis’ single in the third inning scored Blake Vissia and brought Belle Fourche within 4-3. Post 32 loaded the bases with one out but could not score any additional runs.
Two runs in the fourth inning extended Gillette’s advantage to 6-3. Cory Schelling’s RBI triple led the charge.
Post 32 cut the margin to 6-4 when Blake Vissia singled to score Anthony Budmayr in the fourth frame. Evan Vissia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Gage Kracht and making the score 6-5.
The next batter, Sage Geib, delivered a two-run single. Blake Vissia and Davis dashed home to give Belle Fourche a 7-6 edge.
Gillette pushed across two runs in the sixth to claim an 8-7 lead. Schelling’s RBI double led the way. A seventh-inning run extended the edge to 9-7.
Gabe Heck singled to start Belle Fourche’s half of the seventh. Quinten Brist reached base on a failed fielder’s choice; Kracht’s single loaded the bases with one out, but Post 32 could not score.
Blake Vissia turned in a two-run, two-hit effort to pace the Belle Fourche offense. Budmayr absorbed the pitching loss.
Leighton Holden scored two runs and added a hit for Gillette. Jamon Kolata earned the pitching win.
Belle Fourche runs: Blake Vissia 2, Gage Kracht 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Dalton Davis 1, Evan Vissia 1, Sage Geib 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Blake Vissia 2, Quinten Brist 1, Gabe Heck 1, Evan Vissia 1, Geib 1, Davis 1, Kracht 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Kracht 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Blake Vissia 4 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts; Budmayr 2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts; Nolan Wahlfeldt 1 inning, 1 run, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Post 32 is 0-5 on the season, and Doren discussed the changes he has seen.
“Communication has been improving a lot each game,” Doren said. “Guys are supporting their teammates, backing them up.”
Belle Fourche will compete at a junior tournament in Rapid City this weekend. The varsity team will visit Miles City, Mont., on Monday, June 15.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.