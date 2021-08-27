Belle Fourche drops football opener

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs fell 42-7 to Sioux Falls Christian in Friday's varsity football season opener at Lou Graslie Field, in Belle Fourche.
"We did a lot of good things that we wanted to see," Belle Fourche head coach Scott Slotten said. He added the Broncs moved the ball through the air but must protect the quarterback a bit better.
Sioux Falls Christian built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Jaden Witte returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, and Isaiah Young found the end zone on a 4-yard run.
The visiting Chargers used Young's 8-yard touchdown run and Tayton Snyder's two-point conversion to lead 21-0 at halftime.
Young (23-yard run) and Carter VanDonge (73-yard interception return) boosted Sioux Falls' advantage to 35-0 after three quarters.
Anthony Budmayr threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Heck for Belle Fourche's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Anthony Staley kicked the extra point to make the score 35-7.
Max Kaare's 36-yard touchdown reception ended the scoring for the Chargers.
Slotten said Belle Fourche played hard for four quarters and lost to a better team. "I thought we tackled better than in past years; we've got to get off the ball better," he added.
Belle Fourche (0-1) will visit West Central on Friday.
