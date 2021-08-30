Belle Fourche drops FB season opener

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche fell 42-7 to Sioux Falls Christian in the Broncs’ varsity football season opener, played Friday night at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.
“We did a lot of good things that we wanted to see,” Broncs’ head coach Scott Slotten said. He added the team moved the ball through the air but needs to protect the quarterback a bit better.
Belle Fourche started the game at its 25-yard line. Gabe Heck caught passes for 12 and 10 yards to gain first downs, but the drive stalled at the Chargers’ 44-yard line.
Sioux Falls Christian took the early lead when Jaden Witte returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Jacob Doctor’s kick boosted the Chargers’ lead to 7-0.
Isaiah Young’s 4-yard touchdown run put Sioux Falls ahead 13-0 as the quarter ended. The conversion try was unsuccessful.
The Broncs’ next possession started at their 18-yard line. Tatin Yackley caught a 17-yard pass for a first down, and William Juelfs gained five yards for another first down. Belle Fourche was forced to punt, but an errant snap gave Sioux Falls the ball at the Broncs’ 30.
Young capped Sioux Falls’ ensuing four-play drive by rushing eight yards for a touchdown. John Skyberg caught the two-point pass as the Chargers led 21-0.
Belle Fourche gained a first down on its next drive as Heck caught a five-yard pass, but the team was later forced to punt.
Sioux Falls had the ball for only three plays on its next drive. Broncs’ lineman Sean Wahlfeldt recovered a fumble to end the threat.
Belle Fourche used Yackley’s 29-yard catch for a first down, but the drive stalled and Sioux Falls led 21-0 at halftime.
Young’s 23-yard touchdown run opened the third-quarter scoring for the Chargers. Doctor’s conversion pushed the Sioux Falls lead to 28-0.
Belle Fourche started an ensuing possession at its 46 and got into Sioux Falls territory on Devin Burns’ 12-yard reception. Three plays later, however, Sioux Falls’ Carter VanDonge returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown. A Doctor conversion boosted the Chargers’ lead to 35-0.
Bronc quarterback Anthony Budmayr fired a medium-range pass to Heck. The senior wide receiver outsprinted the defense into the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown play. Anthony Staley’s conversion kick brought Belle Fourche to within 35-7.
Sioux Falls ended the scoring on Max Kaare’s 36-yard touchdown catch and Doctor’s point-after conversion.
“They played hard for four quarters,” Slotten said in describing the Broncs. “That’s what you’ve got to ask all your players; we lost to a better team.”
Slotten said the Broncs’ tackling improved from past seasons, but the team needs to get off the ball better.
Belle Fourche (0-1) will visit West Central on Friday.
