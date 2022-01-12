BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche pulled away in the second half Tuesday night and defeated Lead-Deadwood 68-32 in varsity boys’ basketball action, in Belle Fourche.
“We went all out in the first half. We come out and we’re always a little slow in the third quarter because, in the first half, they don’t get enough rest,” said Lead-Deadwood head coach Travis Rogers, whose team trailed only 30-17 at halftime.
Rocke Rainey’s field goal put Lead-Deadwood ahead 5-3. He connected from 3-point range as the Golddiggers stayed up 10-9.
Belle Fourche responded with a 10-0 run to end the first period. Gabe Heck’s 3-point field goal gave the Broncs a 19-10 edge.
Lead-Deadwood stayed within 21-15 in the second quarter on a Rocke Rainey 3-point field goal. Belle Fourche used a 9-2 run to end the first half, with Anthony Staley’s free throw giving the Broncs their 30-17 edge.
An 11-0 run opened the third quarter for Belle Fourche. Anthony Budmayr’s three-point field goal gave the Broncs a 41-17 advantage.
Tyler Williams connected on a jump shot as Lead-Deadwood cut the margin to 45-21. Budmayr’s 3-point field goal capped a 6-2 run that gave Belle Fourche a 51-23 lead with eight minutes left.
Rocke Rainey tallied 19 points for Lead-Deadwood, now 1-8. His efforts featured five 3-point field goals. Crew Rainey followed with six points.
Belle Fourche, now 4-3, received double-figure scoring from four players. Gabe Heck netted 17 points including five 3-point field goals, Ryker Audiss (16 points), and Aiden Giffin and points, and Budmayr had 10 points each.
“Our goal for this game was to win the rebound battle,” Rogers said. “I haven’t seen the stats yet, but I think that we did in the first half for sure, maybe for the whole game.”
Rogers added the Golddiggers wanted to slow the game down.
He added their execution and patience improved from the team’s recent loss to New Underwood.
Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff agreed his team’s athleticism, plus Lead-Deadwood’s decreased depth, spelled the difference in the second half.
“Credit Lead-Deadwood and coach (Travis) Rogers. They were ready to go,” Pottorff said.
Belle Fourche did some good things in the first half, according to Pottorff. He said, however, the team has a tendency to let one player score many of the opponent’s points.
Lead-Deadwood is scheduled to host Hill City on Thursday, whitravel Belle Fourche will go to Redfield on Friday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.