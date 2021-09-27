Belle Fourche Broncs double up Chamberlain 28-14

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity football team defeated Chamberlain 28-14 Friday night at Lou Graslie Field and improved to 2-3 on the season.
“The boys executed the game plan very well tonight,” Broncs’ head coach Scott Slotten said. He added the defense did not want to give up big plays, and the offense wore down Chamberlain later in the game.
Chamberlain (0-5) moved the ball 77 yards in 14 plays to score on its opening drive. Cruz Soulek’s 7-yard touchdown run and Levi Miller’s extra-point kick put the Cubs up 7-0.
The Broncs responded with a four-play drive covering 66 yards. Anthony Budmayr fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Davis. Anthony Staley’s point-after kick pulled Belle Fourche into a 7-7 tie after one period.
Belle Fourche gained the upper hand in the second quarter on Budmayr’s 1-yard touchdown run. Staley added the extra point as the Broncs led 14-7.
Chamberlain’s next possession lasted only two plays. Belle Fourche’s Logan Tyndall recovered a fumble to put his team at the Cubs’ 42-yard line.
Kyren Nulle sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-2 play. With Staley’s kick, Belle Fourche moved ahead 21-7 at the half.
The Cubs took the second-half kickoff and needed only six plays to gain 67 yards. Noah Hutmacher’s 6-yard touchdown run, plus Miller’s kick, brought Chamberlain to within 21-14.
Belle Fourche held Chamberlain on fourth and 8, taking over at its 10-yard line with 4 minutes 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
An 18-play drive gaining 90 yards and eight first downs ended on Budmayr’s 5-yard touchdown run with 9 1/2 minutes left: 7 minutes 10 seconds after that possession began. The Broncs led 28-14 following Staley’s extra-point kick.
“That’s very tough for any high school football team to do,” Slotten said in describing that lengthy drive. “To march the field and not screw up: that takes a lot of focus.”
The Broncs regained possession after Nolan Wahlfeldt intercepted a pass. This drive stalled at the Cubs’ 25-yard line, and a field goal try was blocked. Neither team scored the rest of the way.
Slotten said Budmayr handled the game really well from his quarterback position. Gabe Heck, Devin Nowowiejski, and Nulle also earned Slotten’s praise for their efforts.
“Overall, all our kids played great. They played hard,” said Slotten, who added Chamberlain also played hard.
Slotten added the Broncs had some confidence this week coming off their first win last week against Custer, but he looked at things philosophically.
“We’ve still got to keep getting better, and they know it,” Slotten said. “We have to keep on practicing hard, and getting better day by day.”
Belle Fourche will visit Sturgis Brown on Friday, Oct. 1.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.