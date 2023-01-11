Belle Fourche boys outshoot Lead-Deadwood

Belle Fourche’s Jet Jensen drives between Lead-Deadwood opponents James Pierce and Crew Rainey during Tuesday’s game. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Belle Fourche collected 49 first-half points and went on to topple Lead-Deadwood 83-58 in Tuesday’s varsity boys’ basketball game at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.

The visiting Broncs built a 23-16 lead after the first quarter and claimed a 26-19 scoring edge in the second period for a 49-35 halftime advantage. A 21-7 scoring edge in the third frame boosted Belle Fourche’s lead to 70-42.

