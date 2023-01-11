Belle Fourche boys outshoot Lead-Deadwood

Mya Kochuten (Spearfish girls’ basketball): Kochuten scored 23 points in a 48-25 win at Hill City on Jan. 5. Hill City scored 25 total points as a team. Kochuten shot 81% from the field (9 for 11) and 5-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

James Duncan (Newell boys’ basketball): Duncan had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 50-37 win over McIntosh.

Tayor Graveman (Spearfish girls’ wrestling): Graveman won the championship of the Bride of the Monster Tournament in Presho by pinning all four of her opponents, and was also named the Outstanding Girl Wrestler of the tournament. Graveman is 22-0 on the season.

Sawyer Dennis (Sturgis Brown HIgh School): Dennis was nominated for her excellent defense and rebounding this season.

John Jeffery (Spearfish boys’ wrestling): Jeffery had nine wins (eight pins) and one loss last week. He also reached his 100th career win.

