Belle Fourche boys outshoot Lead-Deadwood

LEAD — Belle Fourche collected 49 first-half points and went on to topple Lead-Deadwood 83-58 in Tuesday’s varsity boys’ basketball game at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
The visiting Broncs built a 23-16 lead after the first quarter and claimed a 26-19 scoring edge in the second period for a 49-35 halftime advantage. A 21-7 scoring edge in the third frame boosted Belle Fourche’s lead to 70-42.
“I was really pleased with our offensive flow. We found the open man well, and we shot the ball really well,” Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff said in describing the first half.
Belle Fourche also played through the post well and made Lead-Deadwood concerned about the inside, Pottorff said. He added that opened up the Broncs’ outside game.
The Broncs (3-2) have been progressing really well, according to Pottorff. He added players are beginning to trust one another, and the offensive chemistry has improved.
Belle Fourche will continue to work on stopping dribble penetration, taking care of the ball, and rotating on defense, Pottorff said.
Jet Jensen netted 27 points to lead three Broncs in double figures. Seven of his field goals came from 3-point range. Anthony Budmayr (17 points, including four 3-point field goals) and Anthony Staley (16) followed.
Four Golddiggers finished in double figures, paced by Crew Rainey’s 22 points. Beau Wichterman (14 points), James Pierce (11), and Jaxson Burleson (11) followed.
“We passed the ball really well tonight, and we shot the ball really well,” Budmayr said. “That’s just all you can ask for.”
Lead-Deadwood head coach Travis Rogers agreed that shooting played a big role in the outcome. He added he did not think the Golddiggers shot a low percentage, but Belle Fourche had an outstanding game in that aspect.
“They had an inside presence, and that’s what we were playing,” Rogers said of the Broncs’ success. “We were trying to shut down the big guy in the middle because they set a lot of low screens.”
Fatigue and a lack of depth also affected Lead-Deadwood, now 3-4. Rogers said team members played junior varsity and varsity games on Tuesday.
“We played hard down the stretch and kind of lost the lead right off the bat,” Rainey said. He added Belle Fourche took all of the opportunities and shot really well in that first half.
“We’re really coming together this year and working hard,” Rainey said in describing this season. He added the Golddiggers have a lot more experience, and the early campaign has gone much better than recent ones have.
Early highlights for Rainey include Burleson’s 3-point shooting, along with the team bonding well together. He also cited the team’s winning games and having fun.
Challenges center on numbers, with the Golddiggers’ program totaling 12 players. Opponents’ programs include 30 to 40 players.
Rainey said his on-court role includes hard work and helping to lead the squad. He added that leadership role has expanded a bit from the 2021-22 campaign, when his older brother Rocke was on the team.
“I worked a lot harder this summer than all the past summers,” Rainey said of his offseason preparation.
Rainey looks forward to the team continuing to work hard, trying to win a few games, and improving.
Budmayr said the Broncs have progressed a lot since their season opener: a 64-44 loss to Spearfish. He added the team has played a lot harder and is hitting its stride.
“Our strongest is probably our help D and just knowing when to pass the ball, and just talking to our teammates,” Budmayr said. He added boxing out and offensive rebounding will continue to need work.
Budmayr is one of four seniors on the roster. He describes his role as a leader, with responsibilities including helping his younger teammates.
“I look to pass the ball first, then score and then just get picks from my teammates and help them,” Budmayr said. He added that role changed a bit from last season, when several seniors were on the roster.
Offseason activities including a lot of shooting workouts and dribbling drills helped Budmayr prepare for this campaign.
Season highlights for Budmayr center on hitting the offensive boards and collecting many assists. He added those aspects are currently the most fun about the sport.
Belle Fourche scoring: Jet Jensen 27, Anthony Budmayr 17, Anthony Staley 16, Tatin Yackley 5, Jayden Sechser 5, Payton Dvorak 4, JT Hahne 3, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Jonah Musilek 2, Carter McKenna 2. Totals 28 field goals goals, 15 of 24 from the free throw line, 83 points.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Crew Rainey 22, Beau Wichterman 14, James Pierce 11, Jaxson Burleson 11. Totals 20 field goals, 13 of 23 from the free throw line, 58 points.
Three-point field goals: Belle Fourche 12 (Jensen 7, Budmayr 4, Hahne 1), Lead-Deadwood 5 (Burleson 3, Wichterman 1, Rainey 1)
Total fouls: Belle Fourche 22, Lead-Deadwood 19
Fouled out: Belle Fourche, Rance Bowden; Lead-Deadwood, Ethan Finn
Belle Fourche will play at Redfield on Friday, Jan. 13 and Langford on Saturday, Jan. 14.
“I’d like us to continue playing with the flow that we’ve had offensively,” Pottorff said. Budmayr said he does not really care much about statistics: only winning.
Lead-Deadwood will visit Hill City on Thursday, Jan. 12. Rogers said the Rangers will be similar to Belle Fourche in that they have a big player (Ian Jorgensen) who can go inside and out.
