Pioneer Staff Reports
BOX ELDER — Belle Fourche fell 54-29 to Douglas/Rapid City Christian in a varsity wrestling dual held Thursday night in Box Elder.
Pioneer Staff Reports
BOX ELDER — Belle Fourche fell 54-29 to Douglas/Rapid City Christian in a varsity wrestling dual held Thursday night in Box Elder.
Logan Tyndall (113 pounds), Torian Humble (120), Izzabella Ramos (145), and Gunnar Geib (220) earned pin victories for Belle Fourche.
Match-by-match results for the boys’ dual follow.
106 pounds: Aziah Dominguez (Douglas) won by forfeit.
113 pounds: Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) pinned Carson Mitchell (Douglas) in 3 minutes 31 seconds.
120 pounds: Torian Humble (Belle Fourche) pinned Korbyn Coots (Douglas) in 5 minutes 52 seconds.
126 pounds: Alejandro Martinez (Douglas) pinned Riggin Lutter (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 50 seconds.
132 pounds: Alden Laden (Douglas) pinned Malachi Funk (Belle Fourche) in 22 seconds.
138 pounds: Ian Fleming (Douglas) won by forfeit.
145 pounds: Izzabella Ramos (Belle Fourche) pinned Carson Hicks (Douglas) in 1 minute 57 seconds.
152 pounds: Kale Crowser (Douglas) pinned Spencer Bush-Graslie (Belle Fourche) in 3 minutes 42 seconds.
160 pounds: Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) defeated Aiden Russell (Douglas) 17-1.
170 pounds: Kannon Shay (Douglas) pinned Andrew Tonsager (Belle Fourche) in 4 minutes 52 seconds.
182 pounds: Anthony Moser (Douglas) pinned Caleb Dosch (Belle Fourche) in 17 seconds.
195 pounds: Morgan Sandal (Douglas) pinned Lucas Green (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 34 seconds.
220 pounds: Gunnar Geib (Belle Fourche) pinned Sylvan Kent (Douglas) in 2 minutes 0 seconds.
Belle Fourche defeated Douglas 18-12 in the girls’ dual by winning three of the five matches.
Hailey Rodriguez (120 pounds), Fiona Krug (126), and Izzbella Ramos (145) earned pin victories for the Broncs.
Match-by-match results for the girls’ dual follow.
120 pounds: Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) pinned Taylor Yazza (Douglas) in 1 minute 48 seconds.
126 pounds: Fiona Krug (Belle Fourche) pinned Amara Gortmaker (Douglas) in 2 minutes 50 seconds.
142 pounds: Izzabella Ramos (Belle Fourche) pinned Emalee Von Eye (Douglas) in 45 seconds.
190 pounds: Zoey Holt (Douglas) pinned Adelae Grusing (Belle Fourche) in 57 seconds.
285 pounds: Destiny Triplet (Douglas) pinned Adelae Grusing (Belle Fourche) in 45 seconds.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.