Belle Fourche baseball topples STM 13-8

BELLE FOURCHE — A seven-run sixth inning propelled Belle Fourche past St. Thomas More 13-8 in a high school baseball game played Thursday night at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
“We knew going into that sixth inning, we just had to wait and find our pitch,” said Broncs’ head coach Randy Doran, whose team managed only one hit during that stretch but took advantage of five walks and a hit batter. “When it came there, they were taking good swings.”
St. Thomas More claimed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Tyson Durham drew a bases-loaded walk to lead the way.
Belle Fourche cut the margin to 2-1 in the third frame when Aiden Voyles scored on a wild pitch. Darian Pesicka came home on a Ryker Audiss single as the Broncs forged a 2-2 tie.
The Broncs had the bases loaded with two outs as the third inning continued. JT Hahne singled up the middle to plate Dalton Davis and Audiss, putting Belle Fourche up 4-2.
St. Thomas More used a two-run fourth to forge a 4-4 tie.
A two-run fourth allowed Belle Fourche to go ahead 6-4. Audiss’ double to left field scored Gavin Pearson and Davis.
St. Thomas More scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to forge a 6-6 tie and set the stage for the Belle Fourche sixth.
Audiss hit a one-out single in the sixth to score Davis and put the Broncs up 7-6. Caden Thomsen walked to load the bases with one out.
Hahne was hit by a pitch to bring home Nolan Wahlfeldt and extend Belle Fourche’s edge to 8-6. Harvey Walding walked to score Audiss and make the score 9-6.
The next Broncs’ batter, Gabe Heck, reached on a failed fielder’s choice. Brayden Carbajal and Hahne sprinted home as Belle Fourche led 11-6.
Pesicka dashed home on a wild pitch for a 12-6 Broncs’ lead. Heck scored on a wild pitch for Belle Fourche’s seventh run of the inning and 13th of the game.
St. Thomas More plated a pair of seventh-inning runs but could not get any closer.
Davis scored three runs and added a hit for Belle Fourche. Heck earned the pitching win.
Durham took the pitching loss for St. Thoams More, who received two runs and one hit from Adam Mason.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Doran said after seeing his team improve to 3-4 on the season. “As long as we care about our team and try to block out the outside distractions, that’s when we play our best.”
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 3, Ryker Audiss 2, Darian Pesicka 2, Brayden Carbajal 1, Gavin Pearson 1, JT Hahne 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Aiden Voyles 1, Gabe Heck 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Sean Wahlfeldt 2, Audiss 2, Heck 1, Davis 1, Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Audiss 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: N. Wahlfeldt 2+ innings (pitched to 1 batter in 3rd inning), 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts; S. Wahlfeldt 2 1/3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts; Heck 2 2/3 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
St. Thomas More runs: Adam Mason 2, Turner Thompson 1, Jake Matthes 1, Chase Donnelly 1, Garrett Kerkebush 1, Adam Harris 1, Trey Herrboldt 1.
St. Thomas More singles: Donnelly 3, Thompson 2, Spencer Johanson 1, Mason 1.
St. Thomas More doubles: Herrboldt 1, Johanson 1.
St. Thomas More pitching: Turner Thompson 3 1/3 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts; Durham 3 2/3 innings, 7 runs, 3 hits, 5 walks, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche is scheduled to host Chamberlain at 1 p.m. Sunday. Doran said Hot Springs could also visit, with all three teams possibly going to Hot Springs if the northern weather does not cooperate.
