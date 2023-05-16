Pioneer Staff Reports
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity high school baseball team played three recent games to complete its regular season.
Belle Fourche defeated Douglas 15-4 on May 5. The Broncs then fell 4-1 to Platte-Geddes and edged Chamberlain 3-2 on an eastern trip May 14.
“I thought, both games, our pitching was very good,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said in recapping the weekend.
He added the Broncs were not able to get timely hits against Platte-Geddes.
Doran noted that Belle Fourche faced the best pitchers from Chamberlain and Platte-Geddes. He said Belle Fourche eventually earned the key hits against Chamberlain, but Platte-Geddes’ pitchers kept the Broncs off balance with the breaking ball.
Belle Fourche ends regular-season play at 11-4, 9-2 against Class B opponents.
Belle Fourche 15, Douglas 4
Belle Fourche scored a total of 15 runs in the fourth through sixth innings. Play ended after the sixth because of the 10-run rule.
Douglas plated single runs in each of the first three innings for a 3-0 lead. Belle Fourche scored six times in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. The home standing Patriots used a fourth-inning run to cut the margin to 6-4.
The Broncs tallied five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the scoring.
Nolan Wahlfeldt and Evan Vissia each scored three runs and added two hits for Belle Fourche. Brayden Carbajal earned the pitching win.
Belle Fourche runs: Nolan Wahlfeldt 3, Evan Vissia 3, Aiden Voyles 3, Caden Thomsen 2, Raif Parmeter 2, Carsyn Hahne 1, Tate Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Vissia 2, Harvey Walding 1, Brayden Carbajal 1, Thomsen 1, Wahlfeldt 1, Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Thomsen 1, Hahne 1, Parmeter 1.
Belle Fourche triples: Wahlfeldt 1, Parmeter 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Carbajal 4 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Voyles 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche 4, Platte-Geddes 1
Platte-Geddes built a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Each team scored a second-inning run, with Platte-Geddes still leading 3-1.
The winners tallied a fourth-inning run to end the scoring. Belle Fourche fell victim to a total of 16 strikeouts for the game.
Belle Fourche managed only two hits on the day, with Aiden Voyles and JT Hahne doing the honors. Nolan Wahlfeldt took the pitching loss.
Belle Fourche runs: Harvey Walding 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Aiden Voyles 1, JT Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Nolan Wahlfeldt 4 1/3 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts; Voyles 1 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche vs. Chamberlain
Chamberlain led 1-0 after the third inning. Belle Fourche responded with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh for a 3-1 lead. That seventh-inning tally allowed the Broncs to withstand Chamberlain’s seventh-inning score.
Three Broncs scored one run apiece, with three others each recording one hit. Anthony Budmayr earned the pitching win. Belle Fourche runs: Evan Vissia 1 Carsyn Hahne 1, Brayden Carbajal 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, JT Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Anthony Budmayr 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Budmayr 6 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts; Wahlfeldt 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
“This week, it’s all about making sure our arms stay healthy so we have all our pitchers available,” Doran said of this week’s plans. He added another emphasis point centers on batters regaining confidence at the plate.
Region tournament play is set for Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23. The top two seeds will host games.
Doran said Belle Fourche’s seeding depended on Monday’s game between Winner and St. Thomas More.
A Winner victory makes that team the number 2 seed, which would drop the Broncs to number 3 and necessitate a trip to Winner for the tournament.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.