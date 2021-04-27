Belle Fourche and Newell tracksters travel to Lemmon

LEMMON — Belle Fourche and Newell athletes competed at the Lemmon Dacotah Bank Relays on Saturday. They combined to win a total of 12 events.
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche won the boys’ 1,600-meter run (4 minutes 43.98 seconds) and 3200 run (10:00.73). Teammate Aiden Giffin soared 20 feet 7.50 inches to win the boys’ long jump. A 39-3 effort in the boys’ triple jump enabled Belle Fourche’s Jayden Secher to claim top honors.
Three Belle Fourche boys’ relays entered the winner’s circle. They were the 4x100-meter (46.09 seconds), 4x400 (3 minutes 40.62 seconds), and 1,600 sprint medley (4:17.64).
Lexa Burtzlaff and Rachel Erk won two events apiece for the Newell girls’ team.
Erk finished first in the 400-meter dash (1 minute 5.65 seconds) and long jump (14 feet 4.50 inches). Burtzlaff’s wins occurred in the triple jump (33-4.50) and 200 dash (28.06 seconds).
Belle Fourche’s Allison Hayes emerged victorious from the girls’ 3,200-meter run. Her time was 12 minutes 40.67 seconds.
Event winners and other top-eight finishers from Belle Fourche and Newell follow. No team points were kept.
Girls’ 100-meter dash
1 Bella Williams (Kadoka Area) 13.82 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Dru Keegan 13.98, 6 Hailey Anderson 14.94, 7 Hannah Kirksey 15.06.
Girls’ 200-meter dash
1 Lexa Burtzlaff (Newell) 28.06 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Kaylin Garza 28.46, 5 Dru Keegan 28.79. Other Newell: 4 Rachel Erk 28.76.
Girls’ 400-meter dash
1 Rachel Erk (Newell) 1 minute 5.65 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Reese Larson 1:05.71. Other Newell: 3 Lexa Burtzlaff 1:07.00.
Girls’ 800-meter run
1 Sidra Sadowsky (Hettinger-Scranton) 2 minutes 27.73 seconds. Newell: 6 Stacy Mahaffy 2:51.25. Belle Fourche: 7 McKenzie Lyons 2:51.90.
Girls’ 1,600-meter run
1 Presley Terkildsen (Philip) 5 minutes 51.67 seconds. Newell: 4 Stacy Mahaffy 6:25.29. Belle Fourche: 7 Sarah Juelfs 6:46.29, 8 Ayseluna Hockenbary 6:50.76.
Girls’ 3,200-meter run
1 Allison Hayes (Belle Fourche) 12 minutes 40.67 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 5 Ayseluna Hockenbary 16:05.29.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles
1 MaryJane Mayer (Mott-Regent) 17.56 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Ayden Kummer 19.36.
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Hannah Frank (Mott-Regent) 50.59 seconds. Belle Fourche: 7 Ayden Kummer 58.45.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Mott-Regent 55.87 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished fourth in 57.07.
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay
1 Beach 1 minute 59.21 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 2:01.39. Belle Fourche B finished fourth in 2:04.59.
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay
1 Hettinger-Scranton 4 minutes 32.96 seconds. Belle Fourche finished fifth in 5:01.77.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Bowman County 10 minutes 57.42 seconds.
Girls’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Beach 4 minutes 52.78 seconds.
Girls’ high jump
1 Rebecca Shuck (Kadoka Area) 4 feet 8 inches. Belle Fourche: 5 Grace Clooten 4-4, 6 Kaylin Garza 4-4.
Girls’ pole vault
1 Kambelle Schauer (Faith) 6 feet 9 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Sloan Young 6-6, 5 Emilee Giffin 6-3, 7 Tori Brill 5-6.
Girls’ long jump
1 Rachel Erk (Newell) 14 feet 4.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Jacie Baxendale 13-10.25, 3 Sloan Young 13-6.25, 4 Olivia Nehl 13-6, 5 Katelyn Lee 13-4.50, 6 Reese Larson 12-11.50.
Girls’ triple jump
1 Lexa Burtzlaff (Newell) 33 feet 4.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 4 Grace Clooten 29-0, 5 Jacie Baxendale 28-8, 6 Katelyn Lee 28-5.75.
Girls’ shot put
1 Molly Farstveet (Beach) 30 feet 11.25 inches.
Girls’ discus
1 Lanie Blair (Kadoka Area) 100 feet 9 inches. Belle Fourche: 7 Shelby Moke 80-4.
Girls’ javelin throw
1 Keziah Erickson (Mott-Regent) 99 feet 3 inches.
Boys’ 100-meter dash
1 Joel Gifford (Faith) 11.91 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Aiden McCarty 12.32, 4 Anthony Budmayr 12.46.
Boys’ 200-meter dash
1 Zach Bertolotto (McIntosh) 23.68 seconds. Belle Fourche: 6 Ethan Staley 25.19, 7 Aiden McCarty 25.22.
Boys’ 400-meter dash
1 Bennett Jorgenson (Hettinger-Scranton) 56.88 seconds. Belle Fourche: 6 Lane Longbrake 1 minute 0.28 seconds.
Boys’ 800-meter run
1 Peyton Tuhy (Hettinger-Scranton) 2 minutes 12.98 seconds.
Boys’ 1,600-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 4 minutes 43.98 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Aiden Voyles 5:03.00, 6 Cole Hockenbary 5:20.30.
Boys’ 3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 10 minutes 0.73 seconds. Newell: 2 Garrett Winkler 10:50.94. Other Belle Fourche: 3 Harley Rivera 11:55.14.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
1 Zach Bertolotto (McIntosh) 15.73 seconds.
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Zach Bertolotto (McIntosh) 41.56 seconds.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche A 46.09 seconds. Belle Fourche B finished fifth in 49.34.
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay
1 Faith 1 minute 39.06 seconds. Belle Fourche finished third in 1:43.40.
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche 3 minutes 40.62 seconds.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Bowman County 8 minutes 45.37 seconds.
Boys’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Belle Fourche 4 minutes 17.64 seconds.
Boys’ high jump
1 Jacob Sonsalla (Lemmon) 5 feet 4 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Cole Hockenbary 5-4, 6 (tie) Nolan Wahlfeldt 4-6.
Boys’ pole vault
1 Talon Trogstad (Lemmon) 11 feet 6 inches. Belle Fourche: 5 (tie) Lane Longbrake 7-6, 7 Harley Rivera 7-0.
Boys’ long jump
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 20 feet 7.50 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 2 Jayden Secher 18-10.50, 3 Ethan Jensen 17-9.25, 5 Nolan Wahlfeldt 17-7-50, 7 Devin Burns 17-0.
Boys’ triple jump
1 Jayden Secher (Belle Fourche) 39 feet 3 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 5 Anthony Staley 37-1, 7 Nolan Wahlfeldt 35-10.
Boys’ shot put
1 Brendon Rasmussen (Bowman County) 49 feet 1.50 inches. Newell: 8 David Morell 39-10.50.
Boys’ discus
1 Brendon Rasmussen (Bowman County) 131 feet 0 inches.
Boys’ javelin throw
1 Nathan Kaufman (Mott-Regent) 150 feet 1 inch.
