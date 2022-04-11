BELLE FOURCHE— Belle Fourche’s high school baseball team dropped a 12-7 decision to Platte-Geddes on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex.
“They jumped out on top early. We were struggling to throw strikes,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doren said in describing Platte-Geddes. “You get down on a team like that, and it’s hard to come back.”
Platte-Geddes used three bases-loaded walks in the first inning for a 3-0 lead. They came courtesy of Dawson Hoffman, Grayson Hanson, and Caden Foxley.
Single runs in the second and third frames extended the Platte-Geddes advantage to 5-0.
Caden Thomson was hit by a pitch to start Belle Fourche’s third inning, and Gabe Heck drew a one-out walk. Evan Vissia delivered a two-out double to score Thomson and Heck, bringing Belle Fourche within 5-2.
Platte-Geddes responded with one run in the fourth stanza, plus five in the fifth, for an 11-2 lead. Hoffman hit a two-run single in the fifth, with a Foxley double bringing in two more fifth-inning runs.
Heck scored on a fifth-inning wild pitch as Belle Fourche cut the margin to 11-3. JT Hahne laced a two out double to plate Trig Thomsen and make the score 11-4.
Ryker Audiss followed with a single for Belle Fourche. Hahne and Sean Wahlfeldt sprinted home as Belle Fourche trailed 11-6.
Dalton Davis reached base on a two-out error. Audiss came home to cap Belle Fourche’s five-run fifth and make the score 11-7.
Doren said Belle Fourche took things one at-bat at a time in that fifth frame. He described the approach the players used.
“Working as a team and doing what you can with your at-bat to be able to let the next guy help bring you around,” Doren said. “Our guys were doing a great job of that towards the end of the game.”
Platte-Geddes added a seventh-inning run by Caden Foxley for the final tally.
Heck scored two runs for Belle Fourche, with Sean Wahlfeldt scoring one run and adding two hits. Davis, the third of four Belle Fourche pitchers, took the loss.
Platte-Geddes received a four-run, two-hit performance from Caden Foxley. Caden Oberbroekling claimed the pitching win.
“Our guys were able to compete the whole game,” Doren said. “They fought all the way to the last out.”
Doren said Platte-Geddes is well-coached and does the little things right He added Belle Fourche is striving to reach that level.
Belle Fourche runs: Gabe Heck 2, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, JT Hahne 1, Ryker Audiss 1, Caden Thomson 1, Trig Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche singles: S. Wahlfeldt 2, Evan Vissia 1, C. Thomson 1, Audiss 1.
Belle Fourche doubles: Vissia 1, Hahne 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Nolan Wahlfeldt 2 2/3 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 8 walks, 3 strikeouts; Heck 1 inning, 1 run, 0 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts; Dalton Davis 1 2/3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts; Aiden Voyles 1 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche visits Sturgis Brown on Wednesday, April 13.
