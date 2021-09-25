Beasts on the loose during PBR event in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Some of the nation’s best bulls and bull riders are in Deadwood this weekend for the Unleash The Beast event, scheduled for the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.
Intensity levels will undoubtedly be high for riders. This is especially true since the season is entering its stretch run.
“Every single bull you get on, it counts,” Volborg, Mont., bull rider Jess Lockwood said. “You can’t treat it like it doesn’t.”
This means every single event also counts. “If you let one slip through your hands, it can make a difference at the end of the world title race,” Lockwood said.
Intensity levels are highest when the bull and rider are in the chute, and then the gate opens. That intensity affects different riders in different ways.
“It just kind of feels commonplace anymore for me,” Lockwood said. “It’s not such an exhilarating rush as it used to be.
“You definitely get your blood pumping and all that, but it’s comfortable,” Lockwood added.
How does Lockwood deal with the intensity?
“I try to go about it in a very simple way,” Lockwood said. “You can’t look ahead; you have to just deal with the bull right in front of you.”
Lockwood said that has been his mindset throughout his career. He was able to live with livestock director Cody Lambert at age 18. Justin McBride and others would come by and help simplify the sport for Lockwood.
“It was just one bull at a time,” Lockwood said in describing their approach. “A lot of pressure was off before I even made it onto the top-level tour.”
Lockwood will not compete this weekend because of pelvis surgery in May. However, he will have a few bucking bulls in Deadwood this weekend.
That will give Lockwood a chance to watch others ride and see the other bulls buck. “I’ll get to really pay attention a lot more than I do, compared to when I’m riding,” he said.
Lockwood added spectators see the top bull riders and animal athletes, with entertainer Floyd Rasmussen involving the crowd as much as he can.
This is Lockwood’s fifth year on the PBR circuit. The 18-year-old high school senior began entering lower-level PBR events. He worked his way up the standings and, in 2015, reached top-35 status in the standings.
“I enjoy getting to ride the caliber of bulls we do, and travel the world,” Lockwood said. He cited locales like Madison Square Garden (New York City) and Staples Center (Los Angeles, Calif.).
Lockwood said he plans to return in another two weeks. Three tour events remain at that time, and he has a lot of confidence in his ability to win those events.
A rider needs to place 35th or higher in the world standings to reach the finals, according to Lockwood.
Stock contractor Chad Berger has provided bulls for events during the past 20 years. His entity is known as Chad Berger Bucking Bulls.
“I was born in the business,” Berger said. “I rode bulls for a lot of years, and my dad raised bulls when we were kids. It’s in my blood.”
Berger’s bulls have competed in about 50 other events yearly besides the performances in Deadwood. He estimates 90 to 100 bulls will be required for this weekend; 24 of those will be from his entity.
“An average bull weighs 1,400 to 1,700 pounds,” Berger said. “You’ll have some of those bulls weigh 1,800 to a ton.”
How does Berger describe the intensity a bull brings into the arena?
“They’re so big and so strong and so muscled up,” Berger said. “The G force has got to be pretty high.”
Maturity is what Berger looks for, to determine when a bull is ready to compete inside the arena. He seeks other qualities as well.
“I like the one that always keeps his eye on you and is very fleet afoot, very athletic,” he said.
Berger said his bulls receive a high-protein diet, are regularly exercised, and go to a veterinarian. They are transported in semi trailers 24 to 36 hours before an event so they are rested.
“I just look to make sure they’re at their game, and they’re 100%,” Berger said of what he looks for when his bulls are competing. “If they’re not, I try to look for what’s bothering them.”
Berger said bulls are bred to buck, and they love what they do.
“I want my bulls to perform at the highest level and that the cowboys can ride them,” Berger said. “I’m just as happy for them as I am for my bull.”
Berger loves to watch his bulls perform. “If they perform well, there’s no better feeling than that,” he said.
Saturday’s performance will begin at 5:45 p.m., with a Sunday performance slated for 1:45 p.m.
