OPINION — The cow elk are wary. It is calving season and they constantly shift their gaze from their meal in the alfalfa, to the horizon scanning for the predators that wish to feed young elk to their cubs.
I am perched high above them all on the evening ridgeline.
The pines break up my silhouette and it is a short hike from home to ridgetop.
I pack drinks and snacks, a spotting scope and a lounge chair, all in anticipation of the show.
It is the perfect time of year to enjoy nature’s spectacle.
This Sunday evening as I hiked, I came upon an excavation.
A creature had dug out a rotting tree stump looking for grubs.
It was strong and had a long reach with the excavation being over three feet in depth.
Recent photos and comments have left me with bears on the brain and I wondered if they are now coming through my area too.
Just last week a student mentioned that he had seen a bear roaming down his street at the mouth of Maitland Road just outside of Spearfish.
I challenged their identification considering that bears are darkly colored animals, it had been late at night, and it was moving along an asphalt road.
They rebuffed me. “Nothing moves like a bear, and there were streetlights.”
Eight years ago, bears were sighted along the Belle River and Wyoming hunters began to harvest individuals along our border.
Since then, I have seen plenty of sign, tracks and scatt, but never a live bear other than through the lens of someone else’s camera.
Last spring, I had an interesting discussion with an Eastern Montana rancher who lives with his wife and children on his multigenerational ranch.
Bears had attempted to enter his home while he was away.
His wife and children were momentarily held as captive observers.
Heavily armed as many in the area are likely to be, but still unhappy with the intrusion and disturbance, they instead filmed the event. It changes the rhythm of your sleep when you have to add bears to the list of animals that are trying to get into your dog’s kennel.
Nothing came of the incident other than being added to a lengthy laundry list of boorish bear behavior.
At the family spring cattle branding, a calf was taken within sight of the pens.
The calf was lost and the bear turned out to be a female with three cubs.
Few can tolerate the idea of putting down a female bear with cubs. Raised on the cartoon characters of Boo Boo and Yogi, little bears are seen as cuddly and in need of our protection.
Adult boar black bears don’t have our Disney-sculpted scruples and will kill cubs for food just as male lions will target kittens.
I hunted bears when I lived and coached in Montana near Glacier Park.
I never saw a lone male that rose above the level of a Boo Boo and I never took a shot.
In all probability, the majority of our recent bear sightings are displaced black bears from Wyoming. Iowa and North Dakota are also experiencing seasonal bears dispersing during breeding season from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Missouri.
In the near future, bears will have returned to many of their ancestral haunts, using rivers and rich croplands to guide their expansion. It’s likely that Hawaii will remain the only US state without a growing population or occasional sighting.
While coastal black bears have reportedly reached 1,000 pounds and a recent bear taken in New Jersey was over 700, I never thought that the Midwest had the food available to grow big bears.
Boy was I wrong.
Jon Snoozy, a Sheridan police officer found an enormous bear this last fall.
At nearly 500 pounds, the frame of Snoozy’s first bear more closely resembles a feeder steer.
He had already passed on numerous smaller bears and sows during previous hunts.
He claims that a bigger bear left the scene after the shot and that regional populations appear to be on the rise, both of bears and hunters.
Hopefully that bigger bear will only be sending the Black Hills their smaller and more timid cousins as they push out rivals and expand their territory.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
