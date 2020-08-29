Baylee Dittman savors Miss Central States Fair title

RAPID CITY — Baylee Dittman took a break Friday morning and savored the fruits of a lengthy journey.
Dittman was officially crowned Miss Central States Fair in January and is in the midst of her busiest week. That crown is a part of Miss South Dakota, which in turn is part of the Miss America pageant system.
Her involvement in Miss South Dakota has spanned three years. She had attended the Central States Fair for years, and the board granted her a scholarship opportunity.
“It was huge for me because it was the title I have been in direct pursuit of, as a local title, for three or four years,” Dittman said. She added Miss America titles like this are a better example of who she is.
She describes herself as a homegrown South Dakotan.
“I grew up playing in the fields of South Dakota, playing in the dirt,” she said.
Dittman entered the Miss Rapid City pageant and other different events, winning the Miss Clay County Fair title in 2019. She was unable to win state, so she worked on her talent and raising awareness for human trafficking survivors.
That is part of her social impact initiative called “Breaking the Barcode: Ending Human Trafficking.”
Dittman engages in a lot of research, preparation and fundraising. She had worked with Pierre legislators as part of her job on the Appropriations Committee.
She also aids the “Call for Freedom” and “Free Black Hills” organizations. Efforts include trying to begin a web series to raise parental awareness on how they can protect their children.
Dittman interned in Pierre for Sen. Lynn DiSanto in 2017. The Rapid City senator brought forth a human trafficking bill, with Dittman conducting research.
A survivor came to Pierre to share her story. Dittman recalled the trauma of that experience.
“When I was listening to her, I was just so moved,” Dittman said. She added people think of human trafficking in terms of movies, but that is not reality.
“Once I heard that, I just knew it was something I couldn’t turn a blind eye to,” Dittman said.
Her Miss Central States Fair title occurred on her third attempt. She made appearances throughout the week.
“It definitely has prepared me with my public speaking abilities, my planning abilities, and really giving me more of a drive to really understand why I’m doing this,” Dittman said in describing how her past pageant experience prepared her for this success.
Dittman wanted a larger platform for human trafficking survivors. She said the problem in South Dakota is larger than many people realize.
“I realized I had a passion for something, and I wanted to expand that,” Dittman said. “The organization of Miss South Dakota was my expansion and gave me the microphone so I could really push this issue home.”
She will compete for the Miss South Dakota title in May 2021. The state pageant was postponed because of COVID-19.
Her week has naturally been busy with the Central States Fair. Events include a new offering (tiny tie down) to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network, which is a huge part of the Miss South Dakota organization.
“I definitely enjoy the ‘fostering community’ aspect,” Dittman said. She loves talking to children and related an experience from earlier this week.
Thursday’s mutton bustin’ winner was a girl participating in this event for the first time.
“She was scared to get on the sheep; she came over to me,” Dittman recalled. “I talked to her and said, ‘You’ve got this; you can do this.’”
One of Dittman’s biggest challenges centered on what she described as “having to overcome talent.” Dittman did not attend dance classes, sing, or engage in related activities as a girl but said a person can always change and grow.
She said her second challenge had to do with having the courage to start talking in public.
“No one’s going to listen to me. No one’s going to want to hear about me,” Dittman said in describing the hurdle. Human trafficking is a dark topic that is problematic, she said.
She will make appearances on behalf of the fair and Miss South Dakota once this week concludes.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.