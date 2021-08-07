Barcelona letting soccer star Lionel Messi go

MADRID (AP) — Money came between Barcelona and said the player wanted to stay.
The club wanted the same.
They even shook hands on a deal.
But in the end the club’s dire financial situation made it impossible.
Letting Messi go was the only way of saving the club, and just like that Messi’s era at Barcelona came to an end.
President Joan Laporta said Friday that keeping the Argentine star would be risky, and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future.
“We think Barcelona is above all,” Laporta said. “The club is over 100 years old and is above everyone, even above the best player in the world. The club goes over players, coaches, presidents.”
Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract within the Spanish league’s fair play regulations.
He said Messi and the club did everything to make the contract work but it wasn’t possible without hurting Barcelona’s finances.
