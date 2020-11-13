Badlands Circuit selects bucking horses, bulls of the year at circuit finals

MINOT, N.D. — Six animals were recognized in Minot, N.D., at the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, Oct. 9-11, for their prowess in the arena.
Two animals from each event — bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding — were selected for the awards, and one for the circuit finals, and one for the entire year.
In bareback riding, the Bareback Horse of the Year went to Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Colorado Bulldog.
The Bareback Horse of the Finals was won by Fettig’s Adam’s Pet.
In saddle bronc riding, the Saddle Bronc of the Year was awarded to Korkow Rodeo’s Onion Ring. The Saddle Bronc of the Finals went to Championship Rodeo’s Stacked Deck.
In bull riding, the Bull of the Year was given to The Preacher, owned by Bailey Pro Rodeo. The Bull of the Finals went to Rock N Roll Fantasy, owned by Sutton Pro Rodeo.
