Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo announces its 2022 dates

MINOT, N.D. — The dates have been announced for this year’s Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.
Oct. 14-16 will be the dates for the annual Badlands Circuit Finals, held in Minot, N.D. at the N.D. State Fair Center.
It’s scheduled for a week later than usual, for several reasons, said Jason Jensen, long-time volunteer with the event.
“It gets us off the dates of several other rodeo events,” he said, including The Pink Buckle barrel racing futurity in Guthrie, Okla.; the N.D. High School Rodeo in Bowman; and other PRCA events. “With the circuit finals moving a week later, cowboys and cowgirls don’t have to make the choice between competing in the Badlands Circuit Finals or going to other events.”
Jennsen said with the date change, they will be able to add more ancillary events as well and utilize more of the fairgrounds.
Tickets will go on sale in mid-summer.
The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo showcases the top 12 cowboys and cowgirls in their respective events. Champions in each event from the circuit finals qualify to compete at the NFR Open, to be held in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 13-16. The NFR Open, was formerly titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.
