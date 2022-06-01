‘Back When They Bucked’ returns to Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Sunday’s “Back When They Bucked” event at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds featured breakaway roping, a high school rodeo showcase, and an Xtreme Bronc match. Recaps follow.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Cadee Williams of Weatherford, Texas, completed two go-rounds in a total time of 6.1 seconds for the average title.
Taylor Engesser of Spearfish placed fifth in the average. She finished two go-rounds in a total time of 16.4 seconds.
Top-10 finishers in the average follow.
1 Cadee Williams (Weatherford, Texas) 6.1 seconds on two go-rounds, $3,601.87
2 (tie) LariDee Guy (Abilene, Texas) 7.0 on two, $2,830.04
2 (tie) Anna Callaway (Billings, Mont.) 7.0 on two, $2,830.04
4 Shayna Deal (Faith, S.D.) 7.7 on two, $2,229.73
5 Taylor Engesser (Spearfish, S.D.) 16.4 on two, $1,715.18
6 Brandy Schaack (Chadron, Neb.) 3.0 on one, $1,372.14
7 Lynn Smith (Elfrida, Ariz.) 3.3 on one $1,029.10
8 Bradi Good (Abilene, Texas) 3.5 on one, $686.07
9 Peggy Garman (Sundance, Wyo.) 3.6 on one, $514.55
10 Sidney Peters (Hot Springs, S.D.) 3.7 on one, $343.03
One hundred twenty-six entrants started the day, with 12 advancing to the short go-round. Those qualifying times follow.
1 Cadee Williams (Weatherford, Texas) 2.5 seconds, $2,401.25
2 Taylor Engesser (Spearfish, S.D.) 2.9, $2,058.21
3 Brandy Schaank (Chadron, Neb.) 3.0, $1,715.18
4 Anna Callaway (Billings, Mont.) 3.2, $1,486.48
5 Lynn Smith (Elfrida, Ariz.) 3.3, $1,143.45
6 Bradi Good (Abilene, Texas) 3.5, $914.76
7 (tie) LariDee Guy (Abilene, Texas) 3.6, $495.49
7 (tie) Peggy Garman (Sundance, Wyo.) 3.6, $495.49
7 (tie) Shayna Deal (Faith, S.D.) 3.6, $495.49
10 Sidney Peters (Hot Springs, S.D.) 3.7, $228.69
11 (tie) Kaycee Sherrard (Busby, Mont.) 3.9
11 (tie) Ciarra Erickson (Helena, Mont.) 3.9
Only five of the entrants turned in qualifying times in the short go-round as a steady rain fell on the grounds. Those times follow.
1 LariDee Guy (Abilene, Texas) 3.4 seconds, $952.87
2 Cadee Williams (Weatherford, Texas) 3.6, $794.06
3 Anna Callaway (Billings, Mont.) 3.8, $635.24
4 Shayna Deal (Faith, S.D.), 4.1, $476.43
5 Taylor Engesser (Spearfish, S.D.) 13.5, $317.62
HIGH SCHOOL SHOWCASE
Sierra Hilgenkamp of Wall emerged as the Ladies’ Breakaway champion in 4.7 seconds.
Newell’s Cade Costello scored 71 points to claim the saddle bronc riding title.
Ladies’ breakaway
1 Sierra Hilgenkamp (Wall) 4.7 seconds
2 Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) 13.2
3 Jazz McGirr (Huron) 14.5
Saddle bronc riding
1 Cade Costello (Newell) 71 points
2 Tayson Jones (Howes) 49
There were no other qualified rides
XTREME BRONC MATCH
Melstone, Mont., resident Sage Newman collected 90 points on the bronc named Joker Poker to earn the top spot in the championship round.
Wyatt Casper of Miami, Texas, scored 89 points on South Point for second place in the finals.
The top four scores in the championship round follow.
1 Sage Newman (Melstone, Mont.) 90 points on Joker Poker, $2,240.96
2 Wyatt Casper (Miami, Texas) 89 on South Point, $1,680.72
3 Brody Cress (Hillsdale, Wyo.) 88.5 on Disco Inferno, $1,120.48
4 Layton Green (Millarville, Alberta) 86.5 on Lunatic From Hell, $560.24
Twenty-three bronc riders started out, with eight advancing to the finals. Those qualifying scores follow.
1 Sage Newman (Melstone, Mont.) 90.5 points on Maria Bartiromo, $2,521.08
2 (tie) Kolby Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alberta) 85.5 on First Blood, $1,680.71
2 (tie) Brody Cress (Hillsdale, Wyo.) 85.5 on Ringworm, $1,680.71
4 Layton Green (Millarville, Alberta) 84.5 on Best Friend, $924.39
5 (tie) Logan Cook (Alto, Texas) 84 on Bubble Bath, $504.21
5 (tie) Ty Manke (Rapid City, S.D.) 84 on Chester, $504.21
7 Damian Brennan (Injuna, Australia) 82 on Hard Drive, $294.12
7 (tie) Wyatt Casper (Miami, Texas) 82 on Lunatic Lucy, $294.12
