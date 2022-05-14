“Back When They Bucked” returning to Deadwood May 29-30

DEADWOOD — PRCA “Back When They Bucked” is back for the second year.
This All-Day Rodeo will be held Memorial Weekend, May 29 and 30, in the unique, rustic, old west setting of the Days of 76 Event Complex, in Deadwood.
Western Legacy Foundation is partnering with the NAJA Shriners of Deadwood for a two-day, all day rodeo event.
“Back When They Bucked” is produced by Western Legacy Foundation (WLF) and presented by Brink Constructors, Inc.
This event is designed to raise funds to support the WLF and its efforts which include college scholarships, support of community organizations, programs, and projects that enhance services and education to the public.
NAJA Shrine is a fraternal organization that has been part of western South Dakota for over 125 years.
They support and provide financial resources to over 750 local children to help them obtain high-quality medical care, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
To date, NAJA Shriners have helped 10’s of thousands of children in Western South Dakota, and altogether, Shriners have helped over 1.4 million children world-wide.
This two-day event will kick off on Sunday, May 29, with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) Ladies Breakaway long go.
You will witness some of the fastest roping you have ever seen.
The ladies will be competing for a spot in the short round that will be held during the PRCA Xtreme Bronc Riding event, which will be held in the afternoon.
Leading off the afternoon of rodeo action will be a South Dakota High School Rodeo Breakaway Roping and Saddle Bronc Match.
The PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match, a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) sanctioned event featuring “extreme bronc riding” will follow the high school event.
Twenty-four cowboys will compete in the long go-round with the eight highest scores advancing to the short round.
All proceeds from day one will go to the Western Legacy Foundation.
Monday, May 30, will feature the PRCA Steer Wrestling long go in the morning with the fastest times moving to the short go during the afternoon performance.
South Dakota High School steer wrestlers and bareback riders will kick off the afternoon, followed by the PRCA Bareback Riding Shootout and steer wrestling short go.
All proceeds from day two will go to the NAJA Shriners of Deadwood.
Short round cowboys will be vying for the title and prize money.
Winnings from each event will count towards their earnings to advance to the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas, Nev.
The “Back When They Bucked” event will feature live music and is an affordable entertainment event for all ages.
The schedule of events for Sunday, May 29:
9 a.m. — WPRA Breakaway Long Go; 2 p.m. — SDHS Breakaway and Saddle Bronc Shootout; 3 p.m. — PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match with WPRA Breakaway Short Go.
Monday, May 30, 9 a.m. — PRCA Steer Wrestling Long Go; 2 p.m. — SDHS Steer Wrestling and Bareback Riding Shootout; 3 p.m. — PRCA Bareback Riding Shootout with PRCA Steer Wrestling Short Go.
For tickets go to the WLF website at westernlegacyfoundation.com or call (866) 601-5103.
More information about the event can be found on the WLF website or by contacting Tif Robertson, WLF Board Member, Event Coordinator, events@tnteventmanagement.biz or by calling (605) 545-7865 or info@westernlegacyfoundation.com.
