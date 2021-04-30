‘Back When They Bucked’ event coming to Deadwood, May 30

DEADWOOD — Memorial Day weekend in Deadwood, the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation will present a new event, “Back When They Bucked” beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 30, at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds, in Deadwood.
This event is being produced by Black Hills Stock Show Foundation to raise funds to support the foundation and its efforts which include college scholarships, support of community organizations, programs, and projects that enhance services and education to the public.
“We are a non-profit foundation, and we were looking for a new fundraising opportunity for the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation,” said Tiffani Robertson, foundation board member, and event coordinator. “There were a few of us that are familiar with rodeo and we know that South Dakota is a saddle bronc state, and we just decided it might be a good opportunity to raise some extra funds.”
Robertson said the foundation gives out money for scholarships.
“We give away about $45,000 a year for scholarships, plus more to communities in need. Like, we are going to give $5,000 to the Lemmon Fire Department, and things like that. We are just continuing to increase our fundraising efforts,” Robertson said.
This full day of action will feature live music and a live calcutta for the PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match.
The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) Ladies’ Breakaway event, where you will witness some of the fastest roping you have ever seen.
The ladies will compete for a spot in the short round that will be held during the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Xtreme Bronc Riding event, which will be held later in the afternoon.
At 2 p.m. will be the PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match Calcutta, and at 3 p.m. will be the Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match and WPRA Breakaway Roping Short Round.
The PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match is a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association sanctioned event featuring “extreme bronc riding.”
Thirty-two cowboys will compete with the eight highest scores advancing to the short-round to compete for the title and win prize money.
Winnings at this event will count towards their earnings to advance to the Wrangler National Finals.
For over 25 years the Rodeo Foundation has been serving a large area of communities, presenting over $600,000 in post secondary scholarships, community projects, and organizations in a five state area. The BHSS Foundation Board of Directors and volunteers mission is “Preserving the Legacy - Investing in the Future.”
The proceeds from this event will help to support the foundation fundraising efforts, and will allow for the continued support of many projects.
Your ticket will allow you admittance to all performances of the event.
For tickets go to the foundation website at bhssf.com or by phone call 1 (866) 601-5103.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.