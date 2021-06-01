‘Back When They Bucked’ crowns champs

DEADWOOD — Lefty Holman and Madison Outhier earned championships at the inaugural “Back When they Bucked” event held Sunday at the Days of ‘76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood.
Holman bested a bronc riding field of 24 contestants to win the top spot. He advanced to the eight-rider finals and scored 88.50 points on the bronc named Onion Ring to clinch the victory.
Outhier was one of 12 to reach the short go-round in breakaway roping. The resident of Utopia, Texas, completed her final attempt in 2.60 seconds for first place.
Top finishers follow.
Bronc riding
1 Lefty Holman (Visalia, Calif.) 88.50 points on Onion Ring
2 (tie) Jake Findley (Goondiwindi, Australia) 87 on South Point
2 (tie) Cash Wilson 87 on Bubble Bath
2 (tie) Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, Alberta) 87 on Professional Lunatic
5 Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 86 on Gangster
Breakaway roping
1 Madison Outhier (Utopia, Texas) 2.6 seconds
2 Nicole Baggarley (Las Cruces, N.M.) 2.9
3 Erin Johnson (Fowler, Colo.) 3.4
4 Tierra Zapalac (Lovington, N.M.) 3.6
