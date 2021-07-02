Aubrey Voboril new BHSU women’s softball coach

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Athletics Department has announced the hiring of Aubrey Voboril as its new women’s head softball coach.
She replaces Marcelle Herman, who was the interim head coach the past two seasons.
“I am eager to get on campus to begin our process of developing a strong and competitive culture on and off the field with great colleagues and dedicated student-athletes,” said Voboril. “The university and the community of Spearfish are beautiful and have been so welcoming throughout this process. I could not be more excited to become a part of the Yellow Jacket family. I would like to thank Padraic McMeel, Colleen Mischke, and the entire hiring committee for granting me this opportunity to lead the Black Hills State softball program.”
Voboril comes to BHSU in her first head coaching role after previously having coached at Seward County Community College from 2019-2021.
There, she was the lead assistant coach and worked with the head coach to assist in all day-to-day activities of the softball program.
She also served as the pitching coach while also planning and overseeing all recruiting, travel, community service, fundraising and social media efforts.
Before working at Seward, she was the lead assistant coach at the University of Sioux Falls from 2018-2019 where she assisted the head coach by creating weekly practice schedules, constructing camp formats, organizing travel arrangements, and overseeing academic success. she got her start in coaching at Iowa Western Community College from 2016-2018 where she was also the lead assistant coach.
Prior to coaching, she played collegiate softball with stints at Iowa Western, Rogers State and Morningside College.
At Iowa Western, she was named the 2014 ICCAC Pitcher of the Year and was a NJCAA All-American and Academic All-American.
At Rogers State she was named 2015 Heartland Academic All-Conference, but had her season cut short due to injury. She wrapped up her playing career in 2016 at Morningside, earning All-Conference honors while being named the GPAC Pitcher of the Year and NAIA All-American.
Voborilhas a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Peru State College.
