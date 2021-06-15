Athletes compete at Sturgis Regional

BELLE FOURCHE — Top-five area results from the Sturgis Regional high school rodeo follow. Events were held at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche, Friday through Sunday.
Visit the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association website for full results, plus the schedule for this week’s state finals in Ft. Pierre.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) 73 points
2 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 68
Second go-round
1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 70 points
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 17.666 seconds
4 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 18.224
5 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 18.325
Second go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 17.752 seconds
2 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 17.922
5 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 18.109
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Hollie Smith (Rapid City) 3.92 seconds
Second go-round
1 Jenna Elshere (Quinn) 2.72 seconds
4 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 3.28
BULL RIDING
Second go-round
2 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 69
