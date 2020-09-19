Ashbacher wins Broncs in the BH title

BELLE FOURCHE — Kole Ashbacher emerged victorious from the 30-rider field at Saturday’s Broncs in the Black Hills event, held at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche.
Ashbacher collected 88 points to win the short go-round and collect the $10,000 first prize. He resides in Arrowwood, Alberta.
Event organizer John Franzen said the riders were divided into a sextet of five-person sections. The winner of each section — six riders in all — qualified for the six-person short go-round.
Jacob Lewis, of Stephenville, Texas, collected 86 points in the short go-round, placed second, and won $3,200. Third-place winner Sage Newman of Melstone, Mont., exited with $2,400 following an 85-point effort.
Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia claimed fourth place at 83 points and won a total of $2,000. CoBurn Bradshaw of Beaver, Utah (82 points) was fifth and collected $1,500.
The sixth-place rider, Jake Finlay of Goondiwindi, Australia, won a total of $900. He turned in a no score in the short go-round.
A who’s-who lineup featured many other names well known to area bronc riding fans. They included Chuck Schmidt, Wade Sundell, Jade Blackwell, Spencer Wright, Kash Deal, Jacob Kammerer, Rusty Wright, Cody DeMoss, Lane Schuelke, Rhett Fanning, Zeke Thurston, Colt Gordon, Teagan Smith, Tate Thybo, Jesse Wright, Sage Newman, Wyatt Casper, Ty Manke, Ross Griffin, Taygen Schuelke, Johnny Espeland, Kaden Deal, and Jeremy Meeks.
“We had a great turnout,” Franzen said in describing the event. “This was our first time, but there will be another.”
