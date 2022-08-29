BOX ELDER — Area runners opened the 2022 cross country season Friday, at the Douglas Early Bird meet, in Box Elder.
The Spearfish Lady Spartans captured second place in the girls’ team standings,, just behind the Rapid City Stevens Raiders. Sturgis Brown finished third, and Belle Fourche placed seventh overall.
In the boys 5,000-meter run team standings, Sturgis Brown took home the championship honors, followed closely by Belle Fourche, and Spearfish came in sixth.
Spearfish’s Payton VanDeest, an eighth-grader, took second place in the ladies division with a time of 20 minutes, seven seconds.
“Today was just to see where we are all at, we had a tough practice all week, so today we just tried our best and see where we are for the season,” said Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s XC coach, “We want to peak in October and not right not.”
Sawyer Clarkson, of Belle Fourche, won the boys division in a time of 16 minutes, 26 seconds, and shared thoughts on the race. ”
It is a really good opening race, with a lot of good teams, and a good course, not my favorite course, but it gets you ready and tells the younger kids what cross country is going to be like,” said Clarkson. “I am injury free right now and feeling great, and it should be a great season.”
Jeremy Elsom, Belle Fouche’s XC coach, was happy with his team’s performance.
“This was a great start to the season, I think this is the strongest group of boys we have had in Belle Fourche, and we just came off our best season ever last season, and we look to improve our standing,” said Elsom. “Summer training went really well, starting in mid June, took a group of kids to running camp in Montana, and did a lot of good things, and we will see if it pays off.”
Sturgis Brown XC coach Blake Proefrock, gave an evaluation of Sturgis Brown’s performance.
“It has been a pretty good first go, we had some girls that were really fresh, the first high school varsity race ever, and we had a couple get medals, so that was good. The first race of the year is always interesting, getting the pacing down and sometimes the field can mess with you also, you just need to get that out of the way,” said Proefrock. “On the boys side, it was our expectation on what they did, the course may have been a hare long, so comparing times is tough, but the pace and the way they run was tremendous for what we were looking for.”
Area teams will be competing in the Spearfish meet on Friday, at Evans Park.
