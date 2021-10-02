STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School cross country invitational varsity race had 70 boys and 58 girls that competed Thursday, at the Fort Meade course.
The Scooper boys placed second, and the Broncs placed sixth. The Lady Scoopers took third place overall.
“It was a great day, perfect weather for our home meet, and this was the first meet that all of our runners were here, everyone healthy, and everyone did great,” said Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Great team performances on both sides, had several kids run their best times of the year, and this isn’t the easiest course with the big hill in the middle.”
Ray Henderson, the only senior running for Sturgis Brown in the boys’ race, talked about his last meet on the Fort Meade course.
“I feel pretty good now that I am done with this course; it is a hard one. I pushed up the hill and moved up a couple places and then just a long stride after that,” Henderson said. “I thought I did pretty well, and as a team I think we did really well. We came out and did what we were supposed to do,”
Sawyer Clarkson, a junior for Belle Fourche won the race in 15 minutes and 17 seconds. According to Dyestat, that would be the best time in South Dakota so far this season.
Jeremy Elsom, Belle Fourche’s head coach, talked about Clarkson and his team.
“Sawyer (Clarkson) is continuing his trend for the season; I really don’t even have words. It is amazing to watch, and it is all his talent and hard, hard work and effort,” said Elsom. “If he didn’t work the way he does, none of this would have happened, he works hard, he sets goals for himself. Kyra Vandenberg, joined the team and took 11th and this is her third 5K and up and coming and looking forward to her.”
Proefrock said they had several athletes medal and are looking forward to conference next week.
The Scoopers are back in action on Thursday at the conference meet at Lead.
The Broncs will be at the Region 5A meet on Oct. 14 at Red Cloud.
