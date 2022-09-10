BELLE FOURCHE — Cross-country runners from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell competed in varsity divisions at the Belle Fourche Invitational, held at Belle Fourche Country Club, in Belle Fourche.
The race was originally scheduled for noon, but was was changed to 9 a.m. because of the area’s high temperatures.
Varsity and jumior varsity athletes ran together.
No middle-school races were held.
Area athletes earned top honors in both varsity divisions, with the races spanning 5,000 meters.
Belle Fourche’s Lane Krautschun emerged as the boys’ champion in 17 minutes 5.33 seconds. Hallie Person, of Lead-Deadwood, claimed the girls’ crown in 21:05.31.
“I just worked the downhills, and that got me into a pretty good position, got pretty big spacing behind me,” Person said.
Person said the heat posed a problem, but shaded areas provided relief.
The season thus far has gone well for Person, who said she must find a way to work hard in the middle of races, and she is working on that aspect.
Person placed 16th at the recent Augustana Twilight Meet in what she called a decent time (19 minutes 48.48 seconds for 5,000 meters), citing that as a highlight.
“I just want to finish the season strong. I’ve been struggling with that for the past few running seasons,” Person said of her future goals this season.
She defined a strong finish as putting full effort into her state race.
Person won the state Class B title at Burke in 2020.
She said she is not really expecting a state crown this season because Class A provides tougher competition, especially in Region 5.
Golddiggers’ head coach Erik Person said some athletes ran their first 5-kilometer races of the season today, with many accomplished smaller goals.
Hallie Person, Clarissa Heisinger, and Jonas Runge raced really well, according to Person.
Newell head coach Kyle Sanderson said his varsity runners did well. He added Rachel Erk (17th place in 24 minutes 11.38 seconds) ran 40 seconds faster today than at this meet last season, and Clint Winkler (29th in 20:57.78) improved his time by 2 minutes from 2021.
Winkler said his time was only 5 seconds from a personal record on a hilly course. He added he caught a lot of opposing runners on the backstretch.
Time improvements have marked Winkler’s biggest highlights of his season so far. “I did a bit more training this time around,” he said.
Future goals include qualifying for the state Class B meet and turning in a time of under 20 minutes.
Buffalo, Wyo., captured both team titles. The boys’ team scored 34 points, with Belle Fourche second at 62 points. Buffalo’s girls’ team finished with 23 points and the championship.
“We had quite a few runners out ill, and we did our best,” Belle Fourche head coach Jeremy Elsom said.
He praised Krautschun, Shaine Weishaar, and Ava Allen for their efforts.
Krautschun said he knew race conditions would be hot and smoky on a tough course.
He added he did not want to start out too quickly.
“The first mile, I took it pretty easy,” Krautschun said. “Once the race started to get going, I hit the second mile pretty hard.”
Two hills make the course tough, according to Krautschun. He said he did not have any time goals.
Krautschun has enjoyed a really good start to the season. “I’m super excited for what we’re going to do at the next couple of meets and at state,” he said.
Area fans remember Krautschun from his days at Bison High School, where he won the state Class B individual title last season. He said the transition from Bison to Belle Fourche has been very easy.
“I knew a couple of guys on the team already. They’re all pretty nice,” Krautschun said.
Moving from Class B to Class A motivates Krautschun because of the higher competition level, he said.
Future goals for the rest of this season include a top-three individual finish at state and helping the Broncs win the team title.
Varsity team scores, top-15 finishers, and other times from area athletes follow.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Buffalo 34 points
2 Belle Fourche 62
3 Custer 66
4 Douglas 79
5 Newcastle 110
Individual
1 Lane Krautschun (Belle Fourche) 17 minutes 5.33 seconds
2 Gage Grohs (Custer) 17:35.58
3 Zack Freise (Buffalo) 18:04.56
4 Peyton Cast (Douglas) 18:09.82
5 Ryer Morrison (Buffalo) 18:12.42
6 Drew Lehman (Custer) 18:18.52
7 Cole Rasmuson (Buffalo) 18:28.66
8 Wyatt Balliew (Douglas) 18:36.18
9 Brodyn Lambert (Buffalo) 18:43.77
10 Ethan Rayo (Buffalo) 18:48.62
11 Ryan Rasmuson (Buffalo) 18:52.68
12 Thatcher Troftgruben (Newcastle) 18:59.97
13 Lennon Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 19:07.22
14 Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche) 19:24.42
15 Wilson Miller (St. Thomas More) 19:30.98
17 Carsyn Hahne (Belle Fourche) 19:47.93
21 Sern Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 20:03.21
25 Justus Funk (Belle Fourche) 20:33.74
29 Clint Winkler (Newell) 20:57.78
31 Darian Pesicka (Belle Fourche) 21:05.62
34 Dustin Kolb (Belle Fourche) 21:25.57
37 Harley Rivera (Belle Fourche) 22:10.47
39 David Kirby (Newell) 24:32.52
40 Jonas Runge (Lead-Deadwood) 24:36.90
46 Kale Williams (Lead-Deadwood) 26:48.49
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Buffalo 23 points
2 Custer 35
Individual
1 Hallie Person (Lead-Deadwood) 21 minutes 5.31 seconds
2 Kira Ubence (Douglas) 22:07.48
3 Brit Wheeler (Custer) 22:35.11
4 Briley Farris (Buffalo) 22:38.85
5 Aspen Bloom (Newcastle) 22:49.56
6 Caley Murphy (Douglas) 23:08.32
7 Sophie Berglund (Buffalo) 23:16.58
8 Mattea Marshall (Custer) 23:16.99
9 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 23:18.83
10 Ava Allen (Belle Fourche) 23:25.93
11 Kenley Jones (Buffalo) 23:28.75
12 Abby Palus (Hulett) 23:37.90
13 Hannah Qualm (Buffalo) 23:48.17
14 Jozi Schuchard (Bison) 23:50.69
15 Autumn Westinghouse (Hot Springs) 23:52.03
17 Rachel Erk (Newell) 24:11.38
20 Clarissa Heisinger (Lead-Deadwood) 24:41.65
21 Lily Nore (Belle Fourche) 25:08.46
22 Bethany Mahaffy (Newell) 25:09.31
28 Natalie Yates (Newell) 25:58.62
35 Allison Hayes (Belle Fourche) 28:05.45
37 Nevada McMahon (Lead-Deadwood) 29:45.05
38 Harlow McCauley (Lead-Deadwood) 30:35.57
39 Sarah Kirby (Newell) 31:53.69
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.