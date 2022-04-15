Area wrestlers sharpen skills at national event

Taylor Graveman, of Spearfish, shows off the medal she won at the AAU Twin Rivers High School Girls Duals wrestling tournament, April 9-10, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Courtesy photo

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Taylor Graveman and Maraia Kruske of Spearfish, and Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood competed at the AAU Twin Rivers High School Girls Duals wrestling tournament, held April 9-10 in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Graveman forged an 8-0 record at 132 pounds for the South Dakota Heat team.

Her efforts enabled her to earn the Outstanding Wrestler award, as well as All-American honors.

Kruske finished 5-3 at 107 pounds for South Dakota Fire. She received Bronze Level All-American status.

Zopp represented South Dakota Heat in the 152-pound weight class. She finished 3-4 for the weekend.

Spearfish assistant wrestling coach Joel Martin helped guide the South Dakota squads.

“Taylor (Graveman) keeps wrestling well,” Martin said. “She’s going to these big tournaments, and her off-season now is her on season, really, for her.”

Graveman earned a second consecutive South Dakota state champion during the high school season that ended in February. The junior collected her 100th varsity win in that campaign.

Zopp won the 154-pound division title at the South Dakota state tournament. Kruske finished second in the 106 division.

Martin said off-season tournaments allow wrestlers to compete against opponents from other states, and styles may differ. South Dakota high school athletes wrestle folkstyle, and those from other states compete freestyle.

“It’s like any other sport,” Martin said. “You work in the off-season. You put that work in, and it pays off in season.”

Martin said Graveman and Kruske try to improve each tournament and keep their skills sharp.

He added they also helped lead their respective teams.

“For all the girls that are wrestling in the state right now, they have probably been wrestling the longest,” Martin said of Kruske and Graveman. “They have both wrestled since the third or fourth grade.”

Graveman wanted to have fun with her teammates and be a leader at the tournament.

She said things went really well for her.

The undefeated record stood out for Graveman, as did the fact she pinned all eight opponents in the first period.

Graveman’s preparation for nationals did not really differ from that for high school matches.

“I just have to have the mindset that I still have to be dominant over everyone and be the hammer,” is how Graveman descried that preparation.

Graveman said she plans to enter only a few national tournaments in the coming months.

“I’m planning on doing a lot more camps, though,” she added.

Graveman said that success at the high school level helps to increase her confidence.

“I know a tournament is successful when I can be proud of how I competed,” she added.

Spearfish’s Parker Gravemen represented the South Dakota Blizzard at the Lee Pamulak Middle School National Duals, held at the same site.

He competed in the 125-pound weight class and forged a 6-2 record.

Match-by-match results for the area wrestlers follow.

Taylor Graveman, South Dakota Heat, 132 pounds

Pinned Halea Bartel (Missouri Gold) in 1 minute 38 seconds

Pinned Katie Dolence (Iowa Tiger Hawks) in 36 seconds

Pinned Noellie Parrot (Missouri Black) in 19 seconds

Pinned Jolie Beston (Team Montana) in 48 seconds

Pinned Shaylee Sutherland (Valkyrie of Goldfinch) in 24 seconds

Pinned Mya Vote (Iowa Children of the Corn) in 11 seconds

Pinned Haley Redmond (Tennessee Stars Blue) in 31 seconds

Pinned Jolie Beston (Team Montana) in 36 seconds

Trinity Zopp, South Dakota Heat, 152 pounds

Pinned Taylor Mulnix-Knapp (Valkyrie of Goldfinch) in 22 seconds

Pinned Kya Gilmore (Team Montana) in 1 minute 6 seconds

Was pinned by Caelyn Hanff (Iowa Children of the Corn) in 2 minutes 39 seconds

Was pinned by Piper Fowler (Tennessee Stars Blue) in 1 minute 48 seconds

Defeated an opponent by forfeit

Was pinned by Haley Ward (Missouri Gold) in 37 seconds

Was pinned by Keeley Kehrlin (Iowa Tiger Hawks) in 1 minute 55 seconds.

Maraia Kruske, South Dakota Fire, 107 pounds

Kruske won her first three matches by forfeit

Pinned Lilly McCollum (Missouri Black) in 51 seconds

Won her next match by forfeit

Was pinned by Jasmine Luedtke (Iowa Fury) in 4 minutes 32 seconds

Was pinned by Sophia Shultz (Nebraska Diamond) in 1 minute 51 seconds

Was pinned by Audrey Scherer (Grand View Wrestling Club) in 3 minutes 27 seconds

Parker Graveman, South Dakota Blizzard, 125 pounds

Pinned Keaton Gates (Iowa Red) in 2 minutes 9 seconds

Pinned Aden Shandorf (Montana Maroon) in 1 minute 16 seconds

Lost to Jase Jaspers (Iowa Black) 9-1

Defeated Dylan Buseman (South Dakota Thunder) 8-3

Lost to Mason Petersen (Nebraska Black) 15-0

Defeated Brayden Grosser (Iowa Blue) 6-2

Defeated Braxton Crow (Wyoming Gold) 4-3

Defeated Findley Smout (Tennessee White) 4-1.

