Area wrestlers receive All-BHC honors

BOX ELDER — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche recently earned All-Black Hills Conference honors.
Spearfish finished first in the girls’ team race at the Black Hills Conference tournament, with the boys’ squad placing second.
Lead-Deadwood claimed third-place honors in the boys’ team race at the conference tournament.
Belle Fourche finished second among girls’ teams and fifth in the boys’ division.
Honored athletes follow.
Spearfish boys first team: John Jeffery (120 pounds), Oakley Blakeman (145).
Spearfish boys honorable mention: Mason Schmit (126 pounds), Clayton Donovan (152).
Spearfish girls first team: Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Shea Irion (120), Taylor Graveman-Fierbach (132), Jayden Werlinger (154).
Spearfish girls honorable mention: Madelynn Schlup (106 pounds), Haven Baker (106).
Lead-Deadwood boys first team: Tristen Fierbach (132 pounds).
Lead-Deadwood boys honorable mention: Tanner Millard (106 pounds), Miles Renner (145).
Belle Fourche boys first team: Thomas McCoy (138 pounds).
Belle Fourche boys honorable mention: Cade Bickerdyke (195 pounds), D’Angelo Garduna (113).
Belle Fourche girls honorable mention: Hailey Rodriguez (113 pounds), Alexa Swaney (132).
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.