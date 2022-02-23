SPEARFISH — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell will end their seasons at the state wrestling tournament that runs Thursday through Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown are entered in the Class A tournament. Lead-Deadwood and Newell compete in Class B.
Spearfish’s representation features seven boys and six girls. Lead-Deadwood is sending four boys and one girl, with Belle Fourche’s lineup featuring seven boys and three girls.
Fourteen boys and three girls represent Sturgis Brown. The Newell contingent features two boys.
Brief profiles of each follow. Weight classes, wrestler names, grades, season records, first-round opponents, and the opponents’ records are listed.
SPEARFISH BOYS
120 pounds: John Jeffery, sophomore, 30-14 record. First-round opponent: Vermillion’s Padraig Fulton, 15-21
132 pounds: Korben Harris, senior, 14-26 record. First-round opponent: Pierre’s Tristan Spencer, 29-13
145 pounds: Oakley Blakeman, senior, 31-2 record. First-round opponent: West Central’s Jude Jarding, 21-16
152 pounds: Clayton Donovan, senior, 37-4 record. First-round opponent: Bon Homme’s Robert Watkins, 21-21
170 pounds: Mason Schlup, junior, 20-17 record. First-round opponent: SF Lincoln’s Tae Ellenbecker, 41-11
220 pounds: Asher Peil, eighth-grader, 19-20 record. First-round opponent: Tea Area’s Griffen Schnider, 35-11
285 pounds: Matthew Medina, ninth-grader, 12-6 record. First-round opponent: Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke, 44-0
SPEARFISH GIRLS
106 pounds: Maraia Kruske, junior, 35-2 record. First-round opponent: Brandon Valley’s Kendall Clayton, 6-19
113 pounds: Shea Irion, ninth-grader, 31-6 record. First-round opponent: SF Washington’s Nicole Rodriguez, 5-9
120 pounds: Ellie Jeffery, ninth-grader, 16-12 record. First-round opponent: RC Central’s Cassandra Witte, 26-12
126 pounds: Sydney Badwound, eighth-grader, 29-15 record. First-round opponent: Canton’s Brynn Mulder, 8-12
132 pounds: Taylor Graveman-Fierbach, junior, 34-0 record. First-round opponent: Lakota Tech’s Lakota Rodgers, 1-1
142 pounds: Jayden Werlinger, eighth-grader, 26-15 record. First-round opponent: West Central’s Hailey Fortney, 13-15
BELLE FOURCHE BOYS
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall, sophomore, 21-18 record. First-round opponent: Brandon Valley’s Trevon Oehme, 30-4
113 pounds: D’Angelo Garduna, senior, 21-17 record. First-round opponent: Vermillion’s Hayden Schroeder, 33-3
126 pounds: Riley Dighton, eighth-grader, 21-18 record. First-round opponent: Sturgis Brown’s Kaden Olson, 25-8
138 pounds: Thomas McCoy, junior, 37-6 record. First-round opponent: Douglas’ Kale Crowser, 28-8
152 pounds: Cayden Wolfe, senior, 20-11 record. First-round opponent: West Central’s Justin Zirpel, 33-1
195 pounds: Cade Bickerdyke, senior, 20-19 record. First-round opponent: Sturgis Brown’s Aiden Werlinger, 38-6
220 pounds: Lucas Tonsager, seventh-grader, 9-14 record. First-round opponent: Harrisburg’s Ayden Viox, 43-4
BELLE FOURCHE GIRLS
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg, seventh-grader, 15-9 record. First-round opponent: Lemmon’s Darla Barnes, 10-15
113 pounds: Hailey Rodriguez, junior, 16-11 record. First-round opponent: Yankton’s Keira Christ, 23-14
132 pounds: Alexa Swaney, ninth-grader, 22-18 record. First-round opponent: Riley Buus, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 15-6
STURGIS BROWN BOYS
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch, junior, 33-13 record. First-round opponent: RC Central’s Ryan Tschetter, 26-19
113 pounds: Tegan Zebroski, sophomore, 38-8 record. First-round opponent: Chamberlain’s Xavier Donovan, 11-15
120 pounds: Dee Daniels, sophomore, 29-18 record. First-round opponent: Harrisburg’s Carter Ratcliffe, 20-10
126 pounds: Kaden Olson, senior, 25-8 record. First-round opponent: Belle Fourche’s Riley Dighton, 21-18
132 pounds: Kelton Olson, senior, 41-1 record. First-round opponent: West Central’s Jesse Jost, 29-15
138 pounds: Maverick Simons, junior, 33-13 record. First-round opponent: RC Stevens’ Jacob McCormick, 30-16
145 pounds: Perry Ketelsen, senior, 19-14 record. First-round opponent: Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra, 34-9
152 pounds: Braden Temple, senior, 22-20 record. First-round opponent: Mitchell’s Tucker Vilhauer, 23-11
160 pounds: Preston Ray, sophomore, 27-21 record. First-round opponent: Pierre’s Jayden Wiebe, 28-17
170 pounds: Reese Jacobs, junior, 40-1 record. First-round opponent: Milbank’s Jesse Schneck, 21-14
182 pounds: Kelson Dirk, eighth-grader, 6-9 record. First-round opponent: Harrisburg’s Ryan Hirschkorn, 44-5
195 pounds: Aiden Werlinger, sophomore, 38-6 record. First-round opponent: Belle Fourche’s Cade Bickerdyke, 20-19
220 pounds: Zak Juelfs, sophomore, 36-11 record. First-round opponent: West Central’s Abram Maras, 15-23
285 pounds: Dakarai Osborne, sophomore, 22-23 record. First-round opponent: Vermillion’s Zach Brady, 35-7
STURGIS BROWN GIRLS
113 pounds: Brooklyn Baird, eighth-grader, 20-4 record. First-round opponent: Pierre’s Nevaeh Baade, 10-22
120 pounds: Brooklyn Brant, sophomore, 20-7 record. First-round opponent: Chamberlain’s Isabelle Shepherd, 7-8
126 pounds: Madison Snyder, sophomore, 25-6 record. First-round opponent: Dell Rapids’ Rylee Bird, 11-15
LEAD-DEADWOOD BOYS
106 pounds: Tanner Millard, ninth-grader, 25-12 record. First-round opponent: Redfield’s Brady Risetter, 41-3
132 pounds: Mekhi Hayes, sophomore, 6-10 record. First-round opponent: Kingsbury County’s Dylan Zell, 39-5
145 pounds: Miles Renner, sophomore, 21-13 record. First-round opponent: Mt. Vernon/Plankinton’s Drew Gerlach, 32-11
195 pounds: Dylan Meade, sophomore, 13-19 record. First-round opponent: Burke-Gregory’s Taron Serr, 30-6
LEAD-DEADWOOD GIRLS
154 pounds: Trinity Zopp, sophomore, 13-3 record. First-round opponent: Dakota Valley’s Anna Lee, 5-10
NEWELL BOYS
106 pounds: Charlie Clements, sophomore, 22-15 record. First-round opponent: Howard’s Conner Giedd, 32-3
145 pounds: Chase VanDerBoom, senior, 47-9 record. First-round opponent: Redfield’s Mason Whitley, 37-12
