Area wrestlers compete in Presho

PRESHO — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell high schools competed at the Mid-Dakota Monster tournament that ended Saturday, in Presho.
Belle Fourche collected 50 points to finish 15th in the boys’ team standings.
Newell was 20th at 26 points, followed by Lead-Deadwood, finnishing 21st place with 25 points.
Pierre scored 219 points to earn the boys’ team title.
Winner finished second with 211.5 points.
Spearfish finished second in the girls’ team standings by scoring 92 points.
Belle Fourche claimed eighth place at 32 points, with Lead-Deadwood ninth at 24 points.
Pierre, with 125 points, emerged with the girls’ team title.
Highlights for the area schools follow.
Visit the trackwrestling.com website for all match results.
Spearfish girls’ division
Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Shea Irion (113), and Taylor Graveman-Fierbach (132 pounds) won their respective weight classes for the Lady Spartans.
Kruske finished 3-0 for the weekend. She pinned Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes opponent Akane Metcalfe in 1 minute 41 seconds of the championship match.
Irion forged a 4-0 record. She defeated Lemmon’s Quinn Butler by forfeit in her final match.
Graveman-Fierbach finished 3-0 for the weekend. She needed only 14 seconds to pin Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland in her final match.
Jayden Werlinger placed second at 142 pounds. She finished 1-1 and was pinned by Pierre’s Abbigail Lewis in 2 minutes 13 seconds of the championship match.
Five other wrestlers competed for Spearfish. They were: Sydney Badwound (fourth place at 126 pounds, 1-3 record), Ellie Jeffery (sixth place at 120, 1-3 record), Elizabeth Botkin (2-2 record at 113), Haven Baker (1-2 at 106), and Piper Brooke-Ellison (1-2 at 106).
Belle Fourche boys’ division
Thomas McCoy earned fifth place in the 138-pound weight class to pace the Broncs. He forged a 5-2 record and pinned Warner-Northwestern’s Clayton Dulany in 3 minutes of that fifth-place match.
Garet Hutson (1-2 record at 106 pounds), Logan Tyndall (0-2 at 106), Koby Bowden (0-2 at 106), D’Angelo Garduna (2-2 at 113), Clay Mackaben (1-2 at 120), Riley Dighton (2-2 at 120), Owyn Schreder (1-2 at 145), Andy Tonsager (1-2 at 160), Lucas Green (1-2 at 170), Gideon Funk (1-2 at 182), Cade Bickerdyke (1-2 at 195), Lucas Tonsager (1-2 at 220), and Sean Wahlfeldt (0-2 at 285) also represented the Broncs.
Belle Fourche girls’ division
Hailey Rodriguez placed second in the 113-pound weight class. She forged a 3-1 record and pinned Spearfish’s Elizabeth Botkin in 29 seconds of her final match.
Alexa Swaney represented the Lady Broncs at 126 pounds and finished third. Her final record was 2-2.
Kyra Vandenberg claimed fifth-place honors at 106 pounds. She won three of her five matches.
Lead-Deadwood boys’ division
Dylan Meade represented the Golddiggers in the 195-pound weight class and finished eighth. He finished 2-3 for the weekend and dropped a 6-5 decision to O’Neill’s Salvador Rodriguez in the seventh-place match.
Drew Janke (2-2 record at 113 pounds), Myka Fitzgerald (1-2 at 120), Mekhi Hayes (1-2 at 132), Miles Renner (2-2 at 145), Isaac Foster (1-2 at 145), Cruz Mollman (0-2 at 152), and Ethan Hess (0-2 at 160) also competed for Lead-Deadwood.
Lead-Deadwood girls’ division
Trinity Zopp emerged victorious from the 154-pound weight class. Her 2-0 record ended with a pin of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes opponent Kiana Shevling-Major in the championship match. That time was 2 minutes 58 seconds.
Nevaeh Foster (0-2 record at 106 pounds) and Janie Fredericksen (0-2 at 120) also competed for the Lady Golddiggers.
Newell
Chase VanDerBoom claimed sixth place in the 145-pound weight class to lead the Irrigators.
He finished 4-3 for the weekend and dropped an 8-0 decision to Pierre’s Hayden Shaffer in the fifth-place match.
Charlie Clements (2-2 record at 106 pounds), Abrym Heinert (1-2 at 113), Gavin Tesch (0-2 at 152), and Colton Niles (0-2 at 285) also represented Newell.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.