Area wrestlers compete at Custer

CUSTER — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Lead-Deadwood competed at the Bill Young Invitational Tournament held Friday in Custer.
Custer scored 246 points and emerged with the team title.Spearfish collected 212 points to finish second in the team standings. Belle Fourche finished third at 181 points, with Lead-Deadwood ninth at 69 points.
Recaps follow.
Spearfish
Dominick Mills (138-pound A division), Oakley Blakeman (145), and Clayton Donovan (152) won their respective weight classes.
Mills finished 2-0 for the weekend and pinned Hemingford’s Nathan Randolph in 35 seconds of his final match.
Oakley Blakeman pinned Custer’s Braden Weiss in 1 minute 58 seconds of the final match. Blakeman won all four of his matches.
Clayton Donovan defeated Hot Springs’ Xavier Wright 6-3 in the championship match. His final record was 4-0.
Aiden Kracht placed second at 138 pounds. He dropped a 16-2 decision to St. Thomas More’s Tyson Durham and finished 3-1 on the day.
Caden Langenfeld competed in the 152-pound A division and finished second. He was pinned by Sturgis Brown JV’s George Hammer in 2 minutes 47 seconds of the final match and finished 1-1 on the day.
Mason Schlup claimed second place at 170 pounds. His 3-1 weekend ended when he was pinned by Custer’s Parker Noem in 34 seconds.
John Jeffery (3-1 record at 120 pounds) finished third. Mason Schmitz (2-2 record at 126 pounds), Asher Peil (2-2 at 220), and Matthew Medina (2-2 at 285) placed fourth.
Dago Rodriguez (1-3 record at 113 pounds), Parker Graveman (2-3 at 132), Quinten Carlson (3-3 at 160), Tashaun Dominick (1-3 at 170), Markus Medina (2-3 at 182), and Kolter Robbins (1-3 at 195), finished sixth in their respective weight classes.
Five other wrestlers represented Spearfish. They were Payton Storbeck (1-2 record at 106 pounds), Korben Harris (2-2 at 138), Jacob Ellingson (2-2 at 145), Evan Wilson (1-2 at 152), and Mason Johnson (1-2 at 182).
Belle Fourche
D’Angelo Garduna (113-pound weight class) and Alexa Swaney (girls’ 126) emerged with second-place finishes.
Garduna forged a 3-1 record on the day. He dropped a 3-1 decision to Custer’s Tray Weiss in the championship match.
Swaney finished 1-1 on the day. She was pinned by Lead-Deadwood’s Janie Fredericksen in 1 minute 28 seconds of her final match.
Logan Tyndall earned third place at 106 pounds following a 4-1 record. Teammates Thomas McCoy (4-1 at 145 pounds), Cade Bickerdyke (3-1 at 195), Brooks Clooten (4-1 at 220), and Sean Wahlfeldt (3-1 at 285) also placed third.
Riley Dighton (4-2 record at 120 pounds), Owyn Schreder (3-2 at 138), Cayden Wolfe (3-2 at 152), and Levi Melanson (2-2 at 195) turned in fifth-place showings.
Taiten Eaton (0-2 record at 113 pounds), Cortez Rodriguez (1-2 at 120), Elijah Braning (2-2 at 132), Andy Tonsager (0-2 at 160), Lucas Green (0-2 at 170), and Gunnar Geib (1-2 at 182) also competed for the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood
Trinity Zopp claimed the Girls’ 154-pound division title. Her 2-0 day ended when she pinned Pine Ridge’s Tranna Thunder Hawk in 39 seconds of the final match.
Nevaeh Foster (0-2 record in Girls’ 106-pound division) and Janie Fredericksen (0-2 in Girls’ 126) earned third-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Miles Renner placed fourth at 145 pounds and finished 3-2 on the day. Dylan Meade (2-2 at 195) also finished fourth.
Drew Janke (3-2 at 113 pounds) and Ethan Hess (3-2 at 170) finished fifth in their respective weight classes.
Tanner Millard (0-2 record at 106 pounds), Tony Bledsoe (0-2 at 120), Myka Fitzgerald (1-2 at 126), Baelyan Greenfield (0-2 at 145), Isaac Foster (1-2 at 152), Steven Buchholz (0-2 at 160), Cruz Mollman (0-2 at 160), Joey Osowski (0-2 at 160) also represented the Golddiggers.
