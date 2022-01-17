Area wrestlers compete at Black Hills Conference tournament

BOX ELDER — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche competed for top honors at Saturday’s Black Hills Conference tournament.
Spearfish finished second to Custer by the barest of margins (one-half point) in the boys’ division standings. Custer collected 182 points, with Spearfish at 181.50.
Lead-Deadwood claimed third place in the boys’ division at 118 points. Belle Fourche was fifth at 80.5 points.
John Jeffery (120 pounds) and Oakley Blakeman (145) emerged as conference champions for the Spearfish boys’ team. Lead-Deadwood’s Tristen Fierbach earned the top spot at 132 pounds. Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche claimed the title at 138 pounds.
The Spearfish Spartans claimed the girls’ team title by scoring 83 points. Belle Fourche finished second at 30 points, with Lead-Deadwood sixth at zero points.
Four Spearfish girls earned titles in their respective weight classes. They were Maraia Kruske (106 pounds), Shea Irion (120), Taylor Graveman-Fierbach (132), and Jayden Werlinger (154).
Spearfish boys
106 pounds: Michael Zoller 0-2 record.
113: Dago Rodriguez 2-2 record, fourth place.
120: John Jeffery 3-0 record, first place. He pinned Douglas’ Braden Huffman in 1 minute 31 seconds of the title match.
126: Mason Schmitz 2-1 record, second place. He dropped a 19-5 decision to Custer’s Landon Woodward in the title match.
132: Parker Graveman 2-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Lead-Deadwood’s Tristen Fierbach in 5 minutes 46 seconds of the title match.
138: Korben Harris 0-2 record.
145: Oakley Blakeman 3-0 record, first place. He pinned Lead-Deadwood’s Miles Renner in 1 minute 54 seconds of the title match.
152: Clayton Donovan 2-1 record, second place. He dropped a 5-3 sudden victory decision to Hot Springs’ Xavier Wright in the title match.
160: Landon Citrowske 1-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Douglas’ Payton Dewitt in 37 seconds of the title match.
170: Mason Schlup 1-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Custer’s Parker Noem in 1 minute 25 seconds of the title match.
182: Markus Medina 0-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Custer’s Sterling Sword in 1 minute 41 seconds of the title match.
195: Kolter Robbins 0-2 record.
220: Asher Peil 1-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Custer’s Zayne Severyn in 5 minutes 22 seconds of the title match.
285: Matthew Medina 1-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Hill City’s Tanner Davis in 1 minute 10 seconds of the title match.
Lead-Dwd boys
106 pounds: Tanner Millard 1-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Custer’s Riley Scott in 1 minute 53 seconds of the title match.
113: Drew Janke 0-2 record.
120: Myka Fitzgerald 2-1 record, third place.
126: Mekhi Hayes 3-1 record, third place.
132: Tristen Fierbach 3-0 record, first place. He pinned Spearfish’s Parker Graveman in 5 minutes 46 seconds of the title match.
145: Miles Renner 2-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Spearfish’s Oakley Blakeman in 1 minute 54 seconds of the title match.
152: Isaac Foster 1-2 record, fourth place.
160: Ethan Hess 2-1 record, third place.
195: Dylan Meade 1-2 record, fourth place.
285: Carter Estes 2-1 record, third place.
Belle Fourche boys
113 pounds: D’Angelo Garduna 3-1 record, third place.
120: Clay Mackaben 0-2 record.
126: Soren Kopp 0-2 record.
132: Zach Tonsager 0-2 record.
138: Thomas McCoy 2-0 record, first place. He pinned Custer’s Braden Weiss in 43 seconds of the title match.
145: Owyn Schreder 2-1 record, third place.
160: Andy Tonsager 1-2 record, fourth place.
170: Lucas Green 1-2 record, fourth place.
195: Cade Bickerdyke 1-1 record, second place. He was pinned by Hot Springs’ Caleb Rickenbach in 52 seconds of the title match.
285: Sean Wahlfeldt 1-2 record, fourth place.
Spearfish girls
106 pounds: Piper Brooke-Ellison 0-2 record.
106: Maraia Kruske 3-0 record, first place. She pinned Spearfish’s Madelynn Schlup in 1 minute 2 seconds of the title match.
106: Madelynn Schlup 2-1 record, second place. She was pinned by Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske in 1 minute 2 seconds of the title match.
106: Haven Baker 3-1 record, third place.
120 round robin: Shea Irion 3-0 record, first place. She defeated Belle Fourche’s Hailey Rodriguez 11-1 in her final match.
132 round robin: Taylor Graveman-Fierbach 3-0 record, first place. She pinned Douglas’ Kendalyn Pesch in 15 seconds of the title match.
132 round robin: Sydney Badwound 2-1 record, second place.
154 round robin: Jayden Werlinger 2-0 record, first place. She pinned Hot Springs’ Serenity Schell in 43 seconds of her final match.
Belle Fourche girls
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg 1-2 record, fourth place.
120 round robin: Hailey Rodriguez 2-1 record, second place.
132 round robin: Alexa Swanty 1-2 record, third place.
Lead-Dwd girls
106 pounds: Nevaeh Foster 0-2 record.
