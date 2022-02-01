BELLE FOURCHE — The 44th annual Belle Fourche Invitational Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fouche, featured 249 area wrestlers battling for top honors.
Rapid City Stevens boys’ won the tournament with 315 points followed by Sturgis Brown with 269.5, Custer with 171, Spearfish at 111, and Belle Fourche with 86.5.
The Spearfish Lady Spartan wrestlers won the girls team title with 84 points.
Taylor Graveman, captured the championship title at 154-pounds and was voted Most Valuable Wrestler.
Maraia Kruse won the 106-pounds class and was awarded a plaque for the most pins in the least amount of time.
Brooklyn Brant, Sturgis Brown, wrestling at 120-pounds won that division followed by Madison Snyder, Sturgis Brown, won the 126-pound championship.
Belle Fourche’s Thomas McCoy took first place honors.
“Coming out the first round was pretty tough for us, once we got deeper into our line up, we were battling pretty good and the guys are wrestling well,” said Bill Abell, Belle Fourche’s head wrestling coach. “The girls had a rough weekend, a little frustration there, but they are young and have some learning to do.”
Abell commented on this being the last time he would be helping organize and host the tournament.
“I have been coming to this tournament for a long time, and have helped run it for the last nine years. It has been fun, there is emotion in everything you do and as it winds down, it is interesting to keep it all together,” Abell said.
Sturgis Brown came home with four champions.
Tegan Zebroski at 113-pounds, Kelton Olson at 132, Reese Jacobs at 170, and Aiden Werlinger at 195.
“Overall, we wrestled pretty good. We brought 13 varsity guys and all 13 placed. We also brought a number of junior varsity guys, and many of them also placed,” said Mike Abell, Sturgis Brown’s head varsity coach. “It is good to see the young guys, and others stepping in, like Thayne Elshere, filling in for Maverick Simons, and scoring points for us and getting more varsity mat time, and getting ready for next year or maybe next week, what ever it may be. Just super happy how we wrestled for the most part.”
Reese Jacobs, the 170-pound champion from Sturgis Brown, said he always has fun at the Belle Fourche Tournament.
“The Belle Tournament is always a fun one, I have wrestled here since seventh grade, and there is always good competition, and the last match was great and a lot of fun,” he said.
The Newell Irrigators brought six wrestlers, and Dylan VanderBoom, the Irrigators head wrestling coach, said the team appreciated the good competition.
“We got five high school and one younger wrestlers this year, pretty young team, with one senior, Chase VanDerBoom, and he is wrestling pretty good today. He has had some tough competition, and we are getting away from the mental blocks and we see these better kids and we can wrestle with them,” said VanDerBoom. “I get them all again next year if they come out. We will be pretty strong in several weights.”
Joel Martin, Spearfish’s assistant wrestling coach, talked about the Lady Spartans and their performance at the tournament.
“Our girls’ did a good. We are just building for February, and these are good little tournaments, although there wasn’t a ton of girls here. We did see a couple of new ones which we need for state seeding,” said Martin. “We had a couple losses that we would have like to got, but they were close matches, and good hard competitive matches. The girls’ are improving and some of the matches use to go really fast and now we are seeing six minute matches and that is what we need.”
Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman was voted Most Valuable Wrestler.
“It went very well for me and my teammates. There was good competition, and it is preparing us for the state tournament,” said Graveman.
Spearfish had 16 wrestlers competing with Oakley Blakeman at 145-pounds and Clayton Donovan at 152-pounds winning championships.
Clayton Donavon, of Spearfish, was voted the Most Valuable Wrestler of the boys’ tournament. He won the championship match against Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens), who had just beaten him at the dual in Rapid City, Thursday.
“Doney is a good wrestler, I just kept moving and caught him when he wasn’t and things happened,” said Donavon. “The MVW award is great but the only thing that really matters is the end of the year and I have to keep going and keep working hard.”
“I thought the guys we knew were going to do really good were up, our seniors, and a lot of our other wrestlers were here on the second day, a heart breaker with Aiden Kracht losing in overtime, overall they all worked hard,” said John Bokker, Spearfish’s head wrestling coach. “This is a tough tournament, and the guys performed pretty well.”
The Spartans are back in action Saturday at the Black Hills Classic in Hill City. Sturgis Brown will host the Douglas Patriots Thursday. Belle Fourche will be at Hot Springs Thursday. Lead-Deadwood will travel to Newell tonight.
