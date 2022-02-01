Colton Burtzlaff (Newell boys basketball): Burtzlaff had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 73-32 loss to New Underwood on Jan. 25.

Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche boys basketball): Giffin scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, along with four assists and one block in a 65-51 win over Lemmon on Jan. 25. And he scored 37 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in a 61-59 win at Harding County on Jan. 27.

Clay Donovan (Spearfish boys’ wrestling): Donovan won the Belle Fourche Invite 152 pound title by pinning Corter Doney (the No. 2 ranked wrestler) from RC Stevens, in the finals. Donovan lost to Corter two days earlier by a score of 3-1. For his winning effort, Donovan earned the MVP award for the tournament.

