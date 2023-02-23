Area wrestlers begin competing at state

RAPID CITY — A total of 47 wrestlers from the northern Black Hills are in Rapid City for this weekend’s state tournament.
The Class A Tournament is being held at the Monument, while the Class B Tournament is being held at the Summit.
Individual competition started on Thursday and wraps up on Friday, with the dual portion of the tournament slated for Saturday.
Spearfish qualified a total of 13 wrestlers for the state Class A event: seven boys and six girls. Belle Fourche’s 10-person state A representation features five boys and five girls.
Sturgis Brown brought 17 wrestlers (14 boys and three girls) to the state Class A event. The Scoopers are the number 3 seed for Saturday’s Class A dual tournament.
Lead-Deadwood sent six wrestlers to the state B tournament: five boys and one girl. Newell’s state B representation consists of one boy.
School-by-school state representation follows. The weight class, name, grade in school, and won-lost record entering state are listed.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Spearfish (Class A)
120 pounds: John Jeffery, junior, 40-10 record
126 pounds: Parker Graveman, ninth-grader 32-18 record
132 pounds: Dagoberto Rodriguez, senior, 9-28 record
145 pounds: Aiden Kracht, sophomore, 19-8 record
160 pounds: Jacob Ellingson, sophomore, 29-21 record
170 pounds: Mason Schlup, senior, 21-18 record
220 pounds: Asher Peil, ninth-grader, 27-20 record
Belle Fourche (Class A)
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall, junior, 29-14 record
113 pounds: Toarin Humble, junior, 17-16 record
138 pounds: Riley Dighton, ninth-grader, 30-9 record
152 pounds: Thomas McCoy, senior, 29-7 record
220 pounds: Lucas Tonsager, eighth-grader, 20-18 record
Sturgis Brown (Class A)
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch, senior, 26-5 record
113 pounds: Teryn Zebroski, junior, 37-6 record
120 pounds: Tegan Zebroski, junior, 41-8 record
126 pounds: Dee Daniels, junior, 30-12 record
132 pounds: Beau Peters, junior, 33-16 record
138 pounds: Thayne Elshere, senior, 29-9 record
145 pounds: Kalvin Ketelsen, sophomore, 32-10 record
152 pounds: Dawson Inhofer, sophomore, 24-19 record
160 pounds: Zhoel Irion, eighth-grader, 27-10 record
170 pounds: Preston Ray, junior, 27-12 record
182 pounds: Reese Jacobs, senior, 45-0 record
195 pounds: Aiden Werlinger, junior, 34-3 record
220 pounds: Zak Juelfs, junior, 37-7 record
285 pounds: Dakarai Osborne, junior, 23-19 record
Lead-Deadwood (Class B)
120 pounds: Drew Janke, sophomore, 22-17 record
138 pounds: Mekhi Hayes, junior, 17-16 record
145 pounds: Miles Renner, junior, 26-7 record
182 pounds: Ethan Hess, junior, 9-9 record
220 pounds: Dylan Meade, junior, 18-12 record
Newell (Class B)
285 pounds: Colton Niles, junior, 25-12 record
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Spearfish
106 pounds: Maraia Kruske, senior, 30-3 record
113 pounds: Madelynn Schlup, sophomore, 29-17 record
126 pounds: Mathilde Matsuda, ninth-grader, 5-5 record
132 pounds: Taylor Graveman, senior, 41-0 record
154 pounds: Jayden Werlinger, ninth-grader, 24-16 record
170 pounds: Marlee Heltzel, seventh-grader, 20-18 record
Belle Fourche
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg, eighth-grader, 21-7 record
113 pounds: Hailey Rodriguez, senior, 22-5 record
126 pounds: Alexa Swaney, sophomore, 15-7 record
142 pounds: Izzabella Ramos, senior, 14-14 record
190 pounds: Adelae Grusing, ninth-grader, 2-11 record
Sturgis Brown
113 pounds: Brooklyn Baird, junior, 25-2 record
120 pounds: Brooklyn Brant, junior, 8-7 record
126 pounds: Madison Snyder, junior, 25-6 record
Lead-Deadwood
154 pounds: Trinity Zopp, junior, 18-0 record
