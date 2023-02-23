Area wrestlers begin competing at state

Jacob Ellingson, from Spearfish, left, and Zhoel Irion, from Sturgis Brown, right, fight for position in the third place match at Regions on Saturday in Rapid City.  Irion won by decision, 7-4.

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — A total of 47 wrestlers from the northern Black Hills are in Rapid City for this weekend’s state tournament.

The Class A Tournament is being held at the Monument, while the Class B Tournament is being held at the Summit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.