SPEARFISH — Numerous area track and field athletes have posted top-10 times or distances in their respective events thus far in the season.
The top 24 times or distances in each event qualify for the state meet set for May 26-28 in Sioux Falls. This lends a greater sense of urgency to each meet, as the list undergoes constant change.
Times, heights and distances in this story include meets as of Thursday, April 21.
Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller holds the top times in the class AA boys’ 100-meter dash (10.70 seconds) and 200 dash (21.74 seconds).
Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche has posted the best efforts in two class A boys’ events. He has leaped 23 feet 0 inches in the long jump and run the 100-meter dash in 10.96 seconds. Giffin is also second in the 200 dash (22.60 seconds) and sixth in the 400 dash (53.31 seconds).
Another Spearfish athlete, Brayden Delahoyde, has cleared 6 feet 7 inches in the boys’ high jump. That is currently the best effort in the class AA ranks.
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson has the fastest time in the class A boys’ 3,200-meter run. His clocking was 9 minutes 22.35 seconds.
Clarkson is also second in the 800 run (2:05.33) and second in the 1,600 run (4:28.67).
Other area athletes also hold top-10 status in at least two events apiece.
Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish holds the second spot in three class AA boys’ events. They are the 800-meter run (1 minute 59.53 seconds), 1,600 run (4:19.20), and 3,200 run (9:31.93).
Spearfish’s Peyton VanDeest is currently third in the class AA girls’ 3,200-meter run (11 minutes 31.08 seconds) and seventh in the 1,600 run (5:16.14). Teammate Anna Hoffman is third in the 300 hurdles (48.39 seconds) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.79 seconds).
Newell’s Rachel Erk is fifth in the class B girls’ long jump (15 feet 11.50 inches) and 10th in the 100-meter dash (13.37 seconds). Garrett Winkler of Newell sets fourth in the class B boys’ 3,200 run (10 minutes 41.95 seconds) and eighth in the 1,600 run (5:01.08).
Hallie Person of Lead-Deadwood has the second-fastest time in the class A girls’ 3,200-meter run (11 minutes 55.37 seconds). She is also seventh in the 1,600 run at 5:34.16.
Belle Fourche’s Mataya Ward sets third in the class A girls’ triple jump (34 feet 5.50 inches), third in the long jump (16-8.25), and ninth in the 200-meter dash (27.61 seconds).
Aidan Hedderman of Sturgis Brown sets sixth in the class AA boys’ pole vault (12 feet 0 inches) and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.72 seconds).
Visit the sdhsaa.com website for the complete lists, which are usually updated every Tuesday and Friday.
