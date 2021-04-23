Area tracksters display skills in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Athletes from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche competed at the Custer Invitational track and field meet, held at Rapid City’s O’Harra Stadium.
Belle Fourche won a total of six events. Aiden Giffin emerged as a double winner, finishing first in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.27 seconds) and 200 dash (51.01 seconds).
Ethan Jensen of Belle Fourche cleared 6 feet 0 inches to win the boys’ high jump. Mataya Ward claimed top honors in the girls’ triple jump (33 feet 9.75 inches).
Two Belle Fourche girls’ relays also earned top honors. They were the 4x100-meter (51.23 seconds) and 4x200 (1 minute 52.56 seconds).
Lead-Deadwood snared top honors in two events.
James Pierce leaped 42 feet 9.50 inches to win the boys’ triple jump event. The Golddiggers won the boys’ 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes 50.91 seconds.
Event winners and other top-eight area finishers follow. No team points were kept.
Girls’ 100-meter dash
1 Brooklyn Jurgens (Rapid City Stevens) 13.75 seconds. Belle Fourche: 3 Jasmyn Jensen 13.93, 6 Dru Keegan 13.99.
Girls’ 200-meter dash
1 Cerington Jones (New Underwood) 25.96 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 5 Mya Lucero 29.49. Belle Fourche: 7 Hannah Kirksey 29.93.
Girls’ 400-meter dash
1 Cerington Jones (New Underwood) 57.24 seconds. Belle Fourche: 7 Hannah Kirksey 1 minute 7.01 seconds.
Girls’ 800-meter run
1 Jade Ecoffey (Red Cloud) 2 minutes 30.95 seconds. Lead-Deadwood: 4 Clarissa Heisinger 2:49.29.
Girls’ 1,600-meter run
1 Ashlan Carlow (Red Cloud) 5 minutes 58.10 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Allison Hayes 5:58.86, 7 Ava Allen 6:12.30.
Girls’ 3,200-meter run
1 Alexis Stolicker (Douglas) 13 minutes 7.70 seconds.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles
1 Morgan Peterson (Edgemont) 17.88 seconds. Belle Fourche: 7 Ayden Kummer 19.03.
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Portia Wiebers (New Underwood) 50.13 seconds.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche A 51.23 seconds. Lead-Deadwood A finished fifth in 55.13. Spearfish A finished sixth in 56.56.
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay
1 Belle Fourche A 1 minute 52.56 seconds. Lead-Deadwood A finished third in 1:58.00. Belle Fourche B finished seventh in 2:01.94.
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay
1 Custer A 4 minutes 46.15 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 4:55.94. Belle Fourche B finished third in 4:57.56.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Red Cloud A 11 minutes 9.74 seconds.
Girls’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 St. Thomas More A 4 minutes 41.67 seconds. Belle Fourche B finished third in 5:06.46. Belle Fourche A finished fourth in 5:06.48.
Girls’ high jump
1 Emma Thurness (Rapid City Stevens) 4 feet 8 inches. Belle Fourche: 5 (tie) Grace Clooten 4-4.
Girls’ pole vault
1 Josey Wahlstrom (Custer) 8 feet 0 inches. Spearfish: 2 Madeline Cross 7-6, 3 Alira Termes 7-6, 7 Gretchen Adamski 7-0. Lead-Deadwood: 6 Jayna Prince 7-0.
Girls’ long jump
1 Emma Thurness (Rapid City Stevens) 16 feet 2 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Mataya Ward 16-0.25, 7 Reese McKenna 12-10.25. Spearfish: 5 Claire Larson 13-6.75.
Girls’ triple jump
1 Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche) 33 feet 9.75 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 2 Allison Mollman 33-2.25, 3 Jocelyn Dirksen 31-2.50. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Jacie Baxendale 29-11.75, 5 Katelyn Lee 29-4.50, 7 Grace Clooten 28-3.50.
Girls’ shot put
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 44 feet 7.50 inches. Spearfish: 5 Kiana Stahlecker 29-4.
Girls’ discus
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 133 feet 0 inches.
Boys’ 100-meter dash
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 11.27 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 4 Wyatt Keegan 11.98.
Boys’ 200-meter dash
1 Jace Kelley (Custer) 23.74 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Wyatt Keegan 24.01, 7 Ethan Staley 24.98.
Boys’ 400-meter dash
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 51.01 seconds. Other Belle Fourche: 7 Devin Nowowiejski 54.58. Spearfish: 8 Coy Hamilton 54.92.
Boys’ 800-meter run
1 Jonathan Burkhalter (Bison) 2 minutes 7.24 seconds. Belle Fourche: 4 Nic Lambert 2:15.16. Spearfish: 5 Evan Viergets 2:15.24.
Boys’ 1,600-meter run
1 Cody Farland (St. Thomas More) 4 minutes 34.29 seconds. Belle Fourche: 2 Sawyer Clarkson 4:35.92, 6 Aiden Voyles 4:59.67.
Boys’ 3,200-meter run
1 David Tuttle (Lakota Tech) 11 minutes 7.85 seconds. Belle Fourche: 5 Harley Rivera 11:49.96, 6 Justus Funk 12:14.31.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
1 Coy Anderson (New Underwood) 18.30 seconds.
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Nolan Saufley (Custer) 45.60 seconds.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens A 44.61 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 45.86. Belle Fourche B finished fifth in 47.45.
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay
1 Custer A 1 minute 33.22 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished third in 1:43.00. Spearfish B finished sixth in 1:44.62.
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay
1 Lead-Deadwood A 3 minutes 50.91 seconds. Belle Fourche B finished second in 3:50.95. Belle Fourche A finished fourth in 3:59.77. Spearfish A finished sixth in 4:08.95.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Bison A 9 minutes 7.50 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 9:28.46.
Boys’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 St. Thomas More A 3 minutes 44.80 seconds. Belle Fourche A finished second in 3:58.58. Lead-Deadwood A finished third in 4:12.69. Belle Fourche B finished eighth in 4:42.58.
Boys’ high jump
1 Ethan Jensen (Belle Fourche) 6 feet 0 inches. Other Belle Fourche: 5 Aiden Giffin 5-6.
Boys’ pole vault
1 Winston Prill (St. Thomas More) 10 feet 6 inches. Spearfish: 3 Mason Schmitz 9-6, 7 (tie) Brody Janvrin 8-0. Belle Fourche: 7 (tie) Lane Longbrake 8-0.
Boys’ long jump
1 Gage Tennyson (Custer) 21 feet 5.25 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Aiden Giffin 21-0.75. Lead-Deadwood: 3 David Morris 20-6.50.
Boys’ triple jump
1 James Pierce (Lead-Deadwood) 42 feet 9.50 inches. Belle Fourche: 2 Ethan Jensen 42-5.50, 5 Jayden Secher 39-4, 7 Anthony Staley 38-4.25.
Boys’ shot put
1 Isaac Perkins (Rapid City Stevens) 46 feet 10 inches. Spearfish: 3 Gabe Knudson 43-4, 7 Isaiah Lahoe 38-11. Belle Fourche: 6 Logan Goeders 40-6.
Boys’ discus
1 Dossen Elmore (Custer) 141 feet 1 inch. Spearfish: 3 Gabe Knudson 134-6.
